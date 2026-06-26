A video posted to X shows a driver getting pulled over over his car's unusually loud sound system. But instead of writing him a ticket, the officer ends up asking to hear the setup for himself.

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"You know that's totally illegal," the officer says after stopping the driver. The man responds that he wasn't aware of a noise ordinance in the area, prompting the officer to reply, "Uhhh, yes there is!"

You get pulled over for the loudest system in the county… and the cop turns into a full-blown passenger ??



‘That’s crazy dude… three 15s?!’



Officer Carl pulled up mad… left impressed.

Sometimes the bass wins the interaction.

This man built a fiberglass warzone in his trunk… pic.twitter.com/cfHvL4P9VA — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 26, 2026

The Video Sparked Debate Over Whether the Driver Deserved a Warning or a Ticket

This interaction could have gone poorly, but instead, the officer had fun with it. He ended up being impressed by the sound system the man built in his car. “Dude, that’s way loud brother,” he says, until he realizes the set up was unique. “You actually have some in the trunk?” he added.

“Where do you even find an amp that big?” he asked. The man explains that his friend sells them and helped him set up the sound system. Instead of getting mad, he asks him to play music for him because he wants to hear the sound system one more time before he goes.

After he hears the music, he says, “that’s crazy, dude” and lets the guy off with just a warning.

“You get pulled over for the loudest system in the county… and the cop turns into a full-blown passenger,” reads the caption of the video. Officer Carl pulled up mad… left impressed. Sometimes the bass wins the interaction. This man built a fiberglass warzone in his trunk and got nothing but a warning.”

X users loved this video, making comments like, “Damn haven’t seen a chill cop like this on the net in a long time!” Another wrote, “He keeps getting warnings because all the guy cops are hella impressed with his set up lol.” Someone else commented, “Cop smart, checking the car as well lol.”

While most people enjoyed the interaction between the officer and the man with the crazy sound system set up, others were not impressed. Instead, they wished he would have gotten a ticket, as they find these loud cars to be disruptive and frustrating.

One commenter wrote, “I will never understand Bass… it literally interrupts everything in the area you’re in and says hey look at me. I think I’m cool but really you’re just a loser.”

Overall, people were happy to see an interaction between a civilian and the police that went well. It was fun to see them bond over the sound system in the car.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify where or when the traffic stop took place.