Viral Politics

“They’re real”: Obama says aliens exist and UFO truthers lose their minds

"2026 is absolutely unhinged."

3:00 PM CST on February 16, 2026

Barack Obama saying "Where are the aliens?"
@briantylercohen/X

Conspiracy theorists are having the time of their lives after former President Barack Obama expressed his belief that aliens are real. He specified that the government is holding no extraterrestrial beings at Area 51, unless the conspiracy goes so deep that even the president doesn’t know about it.

Featured Video

The bait was too succulent and tempting for the UFO truthers to let it pass.

Obama says aliens are real

In a recent interview with independent journalist and popular Democratic Party influencer Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama was happy to answer the question on everyone’s minds: “Are aliens real?”

Obama saying "They're real, but i haven't seen them."
@briantylercohen/X

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” said the former president, “and they’re not being kept in, what is it, Area 51. There’s no underground facility.”

“Unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.”

You would think that Obama would understand how much the words “unless there’s this enormous conspiracy” would set certain folks off. Those who want to believe took his pretty obvious joke to mean that there’s definitely a massive conspiracy to hide the aliens, which not only exist, but are on Earth somewhere.

The response was so intense that Obama had to put out a clarifying statement on Instagram.

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention, let me clarify,” he wrote.

“Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems is so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

The internet reacted with jokes and memes

There will be no convincing the UFO conspiracy theorists that Obama was joking or hasn't personally overseen alien bodies in pods, however. Some people hear the words they want to hear and disregard everything else.

Tweet reading "Obama wormholed an airplane, so this doesn’t surprise me. Are we going to get to learn about any of this technology in our lifetimes or are we just cattle?"
@AshtonForbes/X

"Obama wormholed an airplane, so this doesn’t surprise me," said conspiracy streamer Ashton Forbes. "Are we going to get to learn about any of this technology in our lifetimes, or are we just cattle?"

The X account @DramaAlert, naturally, took Obama's words at extreme face value. "Former President Obama CONFIRMED aliens are real," it claimed.

Meanwhile, others responded to the silly interview with their own jokes.

Tweet reading "Plot twist Obama is a alien" with a blurry image of someone running through a crowd.
@AJORDANWEB3/X

"Plot twist Obama is a alien," said @AJORDANWEB3.

"Obama just confirmed Aliens are real to take people's attention off the Epstein Files," wrote @GrayManRevived.

"Obama: discusses the collapse of American political norms for 20 minutes," said @siddhvrthv. "Also Obama: 'Oh yeah, and aliens are real btw.'"

"2026 is absolutely unhinged."

Some predicted that current President Donald Trump is going to be so mad about this.

Tweet reading "Trump was supposed to make an alien disclosure speech this summer… Obama just beat him to it."
@The_Astral_/X
"Trump was supposed to make an alien disclosure speech this summer…Obama just beat him to it," @The_Astral_ pointed out.

"Donald Trump hates Obama so much he’ll hopefully parade an alien out on live tv now because of the hype this is getting," wrote @Jayhassett.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

