“They’re real”: Obama says aliens exist and UFO truthers lose their minds

Conspiracy theorists are having the time of their lives after former President Barack Obama expressed his belief that aliens are real. He specified that the government is holding no extraterrestrial beings at Area 51, unless the conspiracy goes so deep that even the president doesn’t know about it.

The bait was too succulent and tempting for the UFO truthers to let it pass.

Alien conspiracy theorists waking up the day after Obama says aliens are real…? pic.twitter.com/fq3LtnU9OX — Astral? (@The_Astral_) February 15, 2026

Obama says aliens are real

In a recent interview with independent journalist and popular Democratic Party influencer Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama was happy to answer the question on everyone’s minds: “Are aliens real?”

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” said the former president, “and they’re not being kept in, what is it, Area 51. There’s no underground facility.”

I asked @BarackObama if aliens are real. pic.twitter.com/ZPw5zT9PfD — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 14, 2026

“Unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.”

You would think that Obama would understand how much the words “unless there’s this enormous conspiracy” would set certain folks off. Those who want to believe took his pretty obvious joke to mean that there’s definitely a massive conspiracy to hide the aliens, which not only exist, but are on Earth somewhere.

The response was so intense that Obama had to put out a clarifying statement on Instagram.

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention, let me clarify,” he wrote.

BREAKING: @BarackObama clarifies his position on aliens after his answer during the speed round of our interview went viral. pic.twitter.com/75v4jwIWGR — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 16, 2026

“Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems is so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

The internet reacted with jokes and memes

There will be no convincing the UFO conspiracy theorists that Obama was joking or hasn't personally overseen alien bodies in pods, however. Some people hear the words they want to hear and disregard everything else.

"Obama wormholed an airplane, so this doesn’t surprise me," said conspiracy streamer Ashton Forbes. "Are we going to get to learn about any of this technology in our lifetimes, or are we just cattle?"

The X account @DramaAlert, naturally, took Obama's words at extreme face value. "Former President Obama CONFIRMED aliens are real," it claimed.

Former President Obama CONFIRMED aliens are real... WTF? pic.twitter.com/YPbzGbZbGG — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 14, 2026

Meanwhile, others responded to the silly interview with their own jokes.

"Plot twist Obama is a alien," said @AJORDANWEB3.

"Obama just confirmed Aliens are real to take people's attention off the Epstein Files," wrote @GrayManRevived.

"Obama: discusses the collapse of American political norms for 20 minutes," said @siddhvrthv. "Also Obama: 'Oh yeah, and aliens are real btw.'"

"2026 is absolutely unhinged."

Some predicted that current President Donald Trump is going to be so mad about this.

"Trump was supposed to make an alien disclosure speech this summer…Obama just beat him to it," @The_Astral_ pointed out.

"Donald Trump hates Obama so much he’ll hopefully parade an alien out on live tv now because of the hype this is getting," wrote @Jayhassett.

