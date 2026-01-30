Skip to Content
Memes

The “Nutella Tricks” meme is currently the internet’s favorite inside joke

"My Nutella tricks exam is in 10 minutes and I didn't study..."

8:30 AM CST on January 30, 2026

Left: Meme of a jar of Nutella outside of a high school labeled "Nutella School," text overlay reads, What was “The Incident" at your Nutella Tricks School?" Right: Drill inside of a Nutella jar against a Christmas tree.
@xXChloeFurryXx/X.com/@kaiincloud/X.com

The "Nutella tricks" meme became the internet's latest inside joke this week after a viral video about softening the chocolate hazelnut spread was paired with the caption, “Nutella tricks you’re never taught at school.”

Featured Video

The phrase quickly escaped its original context, spiraling into memes about Nutella classes, exams, and even fake debates about education.

The meme soon proved as addictive as its namesake.

How "Nutella tricks you're never taught at school" became a meme

On Jan. 24, 2026, X user @kaiincloud reposted an Instagram clip by food hack guy @the_noahnator from December 2025. The original description called it a "Nutella mixing hack," but the X user had a funnier take.

"Nutella tricks you're never taught in school," she wrote.

That post went on to gain over 8.7 million views, plus an additional 2.3 million from the retweet by @katttesquad that parroted the silly caption.

These simple posts launched into a whole meme over the next few days. People simply adore the idea of a school that teaches Nutella tricks, and it mixed well with other memes.

Soon, folks were referencing Nutella classes and remixing political quotes and headlines about the state of education in America. Make sure to study for the Nutella exam and watch out for the Nutella pop quiz, lest you fail to meet the standards to get into Nutella University.

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani clash over Nutella education

If you woke up Monday morning without knowing the context, you might have thought you'd slipped into an alternate reality where Nutella rules all.

Tweet reading "the bad news is i got kicked out of nutella class in school but the good news is i've been really getting into olive oil lately"
@Cat2012795/X

Users like @Cat2012795 were writing posts like "the bad news is i got kicked out of nutella class in school but the good news is i've been really getting into olive oil lately."

Tweet reading "'why didn't we learn nutella tricks in school' bitch we did but you were drawing a picture of an eye"
@SparrowAdorer/X

Fellow jokester @SparrowAdorer said "'why didn't we learn nutella tricks in school' bitch we did but you were drawing a picture of an eye."

In response to a gag about a Nutella tricks exam, @YiXiPosting noted that "you cant miss a day on this app."

Tweet reading "trans person: i’m trans society: ok teacher: we’re having a nutella tricks pop quiz awkwafina: what is you talmbout"
@awshuqs/X
Tweet reading "walking inside the nutella tricks university" with a video clip.
@cornyloser/X
@usual_whales post altered to read "'Gen Z are arriving to college unable to do nutella tricks,' per FORTUNE."
@vvicthor/X
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

