The “Nutella Tricks” meme is currently the internet’s favorite inside joke

The "Nutella tricks" meme became the internet's latest inside joke this week after a viral video about softening the chocolate hazelnut spread was paired with the caption, “Nutella tricks you’re never taught at school.”

The phrase quickly escaped its original context, spiraling into memes about Nutella classes, exams, and even fake debates about education.

The meme soon proved as addictive as its namesake.

How "Nutella tricks you're never taught at school" became a meme

On Jan. 24, 2026, X user @kaiincloud reposted an Instagram clip by food hack guy @the_noahnator from December 2025. The original description called it a "Nutella mixing hack," but the X user had a funnier take.

"Nutella tricks you're never taught in school," she wrote.

nutella tricks you’re never taught in school https://t.co/wh9pBGTqZV — uncle k8lyn ??? (@katttesquad) January 25, 2026

That post went on to gain over 8.7 million views, plus an additional 2.3 million from the retweet by @katttesquad that parroted the silly caption.

These simple posts launched into a whole meme over the next few days. People simply adore the idea of a school that teaches Nutella tricks, and it mixed well with other memes.

Soon, folks were referencing Nutella classes and remixing political quotes and headlines about the state of education in America. Make sure to study for the Nutella exam and watch out for the Nutella pop quiz, lest you fail to meet the standards to get into Nutella University.

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani clash over Nutella education

If you woke up Monday morning without knowing the context, you might have thought you'd slipped into an alternate reality where Nutella rules all.

Users like @Cat2012795 were writing posts like "the bad news is i got kicked out of nutella class in school but the good news is i've been really getting into olive oil lately."

Fellow jokester @SparrowAdorer said "'why didn't we learn nutella tricks in school' bitch we did but you were drawing a picture of an eye."

In response to a gag about a Nutella tricks exam, @YiXiPosting noted that "you cant miss a day on this app."

you cant miss a day on this app https://t.co/QJNxIUH7nC — Yi Xi Posting of #indextwt (@YiXiPosting) January 27, 2026

What was “The Incident” at your Nutella Tricks School? pic.twitter.com/k9eqMraqjf — amy ?️‍⚧️ (@xXChloeFurryXx) January 28, 2026

? Donald Trump has removed all nutella classes from the curriculum in all schools across the USA, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/NNyoHW9RGr — løøn (@loonsunshine) January 27, 2026

attending the nutella tricks workshop today pic.twitter.com/qrgeXEvXWU — izzi (@IzzraifHarz) January 28, 2026

?BREAKING?



Zohran Mamdani will FORCE all New York schools to add nutella trick to their curriculum.



What are your thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/XoRwB8iwBJ — lucy charms (@milkteamooon) January 27, 2026

Me when I got kicked out of Nutella university for overindulging pic.twitter.com/NELGdlman6 — Ms Grunion is MISSING (@rubijelly68) January 27, 2026

my nutella tricks exam is in 10 minutes and i didnt study pic.twitter.com/ieluoWAha8 — Jumpie (@Jumpi3e) January 28, 2026

studied for butter exam when it's actually nutella tricks exam today pic.twitter.com/uHQq176YPS — ophelia (@ophoelia) January 27, 2026

“I was never taught these Nutella tricks and hacks, I was never taught these hazelnut facts!” pic.twitter.com/WIYcuShhsD — (No) Signal (@NopeSignal) January 26, 2026

My mother went through all this just for me to fail Nutella tricks class https://t.co/wOftzRhdlw — ed (@erar97) January 27, 2026

