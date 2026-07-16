Nurse Says Five Years in Healthcare Changed How She Sees the System: ‘It’s Literally Monetizing Off of Sickness’

A TikTok video from creator @therealisticrn, shared on X by the account @WallStreetApes, showed a nurse describing how her views have changed about the U.S. healthcare system.

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"It took me five years as a nurse to realize that the system is not built to keep people healthy," she said. "It's literally monetizing off of sickness, confusion, fear."

She argued that widespread confusion around health information led to an exploitative system. "Everyone's confused because there's so much information out there. It's so overwhelming. But once you're able to see the game and see the patterns in the game, it all starts becoming very obvious," she said.

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She pointed to the rise of GLP-1 medications and a corresponding surge in protein-marketed snack foods as an example. "GLP-1s are booming right now... all of a sudden, protein became the number one thing," she said, referencing products like protein-fortified chips, which she labeled as "man-made bioengineered food that was made in a lab" that the body does not fully process. She claimed the same without citing specific evidence.

Her perspective shifted after a personal health crisis. "It took me almost losing my life and also being put on many medications to realize that", she said.

The @WallStreetApes account that shared the nurse's video connected it with remarks previously made by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"So this nurse is saying that she finally woke up to the U.S. healthcare system all about being for profit and designed to keep us sick. And RFK Jr. said the exact same thing," the account wrote.

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Some agreed with the nurse's assessment while others pushed back. One commenter argued that lifestyle factors can complement medical treatment, writing, "Eating a good diet, getting cardio in, lifting weights, even things like sauna all contribute to a better healthier life. Medicine is important. It has its place."

Another commenter criticized the current state of medical research, writing, "And that's why there are no cures for anything. It's been one hundred years and NOTHING has been cured."

A lot of nurses and doctors never figure this out, they were taught medicine not wellness, and they work inside of an industry based on treating what wrong rather than actual prevention through wellness. — BNorth12 (@North12B) July 16, 2026

The account also shared a separate clip of Kennedy saying, "So many perverse incentives that are built into our medical system now. Hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies, they're all making money from keeping us sick."

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A commenter argued that medical education prioritizes treatment over prevention, writing that providers "were taught medicine not wellness."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the medical and systemic claims made in the nurse's video or the accuracy of statements attributed to other commenters. The details above reflect the video as shared on TikTok by @therealisticrn and reposted on X by @WallStreetApes. The nurse's professional credentials have not been confirmed.