“Not a Girl’s Girl”: Woman Ended 5-Year Friendship After Best Friend Cheated on Her Fiancé With Gym Trainer

A TikToker’s story of her breaking up with her cheating best friend went viral on the platform. The clip was originally posted by @thatspicygworl, who identified herself as Olive, and detailed how she ended a long-standing friendship with a girl named Anna over Anna's infidelity to her fiancé.

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According to Olive, she and Anna go way back. They got so close that even without a ring on her finger, the OP became a part of her wedding planning.

“Before you tell me that I'm not a girl's girl, just hear me out,” Olive says in the clip.

“I met Anna about five years ago at a book club. She was single then, but I already knew the exact song she would be walking down the aisle to. Like, girl had a spreadsheet of wedding venues. So to say she wanted to get married was an understatement.”

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According to Olive, Anna was the kind of person who never approved of people violating the terms of their relationships. She was someone who would “side eye” those who cheated on their partners.

“She used to always say, whenever she gets married, it'll be forever. When she met her fiance, Alex, they hit it off immediately. Except there was one problem. She had a rule. It was a 90 day rule.”

“She said that if a man knows, he knows. And then if he had not proposed to her about the three month mark, he was wasting her time. And she calls it quits. She made Alex very aware of this three month mark. She called it dating with intention. I mean, she literally said, at this moment, there's no ring by three. I'm walking. So clearly he was into it. He proposed. Apparently, six months into a relationship with no ring was embarrassing for Anna.”

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According to Olive, Anna was very excited for the upcoming wedding and wanted to embrace the best version of herself.

“And that she got exactly what she wanted. He proposed, and immediately she went into, you know, bride mode. She decided she's gonna get in the best shape of her life. So she starts hitting up the gym with me.”

However, it all went downhill when she met a young man at the gym.

“She found this personal trainer, this, like, 25 year old, like, ex frat boy personal trainer,

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and his name was Alan.”

Olive soon started to get suspicious of Anna’s behavior.

“Now, we usually go to the gym together in the morning. And I find it strange when she starts scheduling, like, private sessions with this personal trainer named Alan, who is basically an ex frat boy. Like, total player.”

“She's like, well, he's gonna help me work on my quads. Girl, you're not even gonna see your quads, like, through your wedding. But whatever. This guy has always been a flirt, you know, tries to, like, flirt with everyone at the gym, but, like, whatever.

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She clearly likes the attention. And I'm just like, I don't know if you would like this if the roles were reversed, but, like, whatever. Not my relationship.”

It wasn’t long before Anna’s interest shifted from her wedding to her personal trainer.

“At first, all she talked about was the wedding. You know, the seating chart, the flowers, the honeymoon. She was into it. But then When she starts training with this guy, it's all about training and how he sees so much potential in her.”

“And I remember thinking, girl, why are we talking about your personal trainer more than we're talking about your wedding now? Like, it's just weird behavior. A couple months ago, you couldn't stop talking about centerpieces, and now you're talking about how often he spots you on the bench press.”

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Fast forward to a girls’ night out, through shared locations, Olive finds out that Anna ditched her friends to go spend the night with the personal trainer. She ended up confronting her next morning after Anna’s fiance called her when he failed to reach her.

Woman Ends 5-Year Friendship After Best Friend Cheats on Fiancé With Personal Trainer

Anna tried to defend her actions, saying her GPS led her to the trainer’s farmhouse. Once cornered, she accused Olive of not being a “girl’s girl” and choosing “a man over her best friend.” Olive hit back, saying she could no longer trust Anna and that she was going to inform the fiancé, as he deserved to know the truth.

After Olive turned to fellow users, thousands commented on the complex situation, with the majority supporting her decision to cut ties with Anna.

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One viewer commented, “telling him doesn't mean you're not a girls girl. it means you're consistent with your morals.”

Another added, “She wants the wedding NOT the marriage … clear as day she doesn’t care WHO it is as long as she gets her big expensive day , NO THANK YOU.”

A third user wrote, “I would absolutely tell Alex, I will take a friend's secret to the grave but not if it's them cheating, it's morally wrong, break up with him then start a new relationship, cheating is not nessacary.”

“for the love of god please tell the guy so he an [sic] decide to walk away before he has to get divorced and HE loses half of everything he has,” said a fourth user.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared by @thatspicygworl on TikTok.