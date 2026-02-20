Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“You’ll lose me as a customer”: Norwegian Cruise Line fans are pissed over dining dress code change

If you don't like it, go to Disney.

4:00 PM CST on February 20, 2026

Just dance/Shutterstock

Norwegian Cruise Line lovers are unleashing their outrage online after the company rolled out a new formal dining dress code change.

Featured Video

According to Norwegian's policy page, the popular cruise line's formal restaurants—Palomar, Ocean Blue, Onda, Cagney’s, Le Bistro, and Haven—have much tighter dress restrictions. These include no shorts, tank tops, baseball caps, distressed jeans and flip-flops.

In the past, Norwegian Cruise Lines has promoted a "freestyle cruising" culture, where passengers were encouraged to wear casual clothing out and around the ship, including restaurants.

The dress code change is a departure from that ideology, though their website still asserts, "we love a laid-back vibe, with just a few easy guidelines."

Advertisement

Norwegian Cruise Line, which expects to host 3 million guests across 34 ships in 2025, recommends guests "dress smart casual in our more upscale specialty restaurants."

Women should wear "slacks or jeans, dresses, skirts [or] tops." For men, the cruise line recommends "jeans or slacks with a collared shirt and closed-toed shoes." Children ages 12 and under are still welcome to wear shorts in all restaurants.

Norwegian Cruise Line dress code change deemed a "new, idiotic rule"

For some travelers, these amended guidelines are the antithesis of the "laid back vibe" they've become used to. Critics have voiced their dissent and anger online, particularly on Facebook.

Advertisement

“Been on 15 cruises with Norwegian, loved the relaxed style. Tell the fuddy daddies where to go. You will lose me as a customer going to this NEW IDIOTIC RULE,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Dressing up on vacation for dinner in 90-degree heat locations is stupid," posted another.

"I love wearing long pants and shoes when it’s 90 degrees outside," joked another.

a facebook comment angry about NCL changes
Norwegian Cruise Line/Facebook
Advertisement

"Tell its passengers to not be slobs"

But others supported the change, defending Norwegian Cruise Lines for making their dining experience more formal.

"It's amazing that a cruise line has to tell its passengers to not be slobs when dining in the nicer venues," one Facebook user wrote.

"There’s nothing outrageous about asking people to come to dinner in a pair of slacks and a decent shirt/top," wrote another.

Advertisement

"I can't stand seeing people walk around in there pj's," still another Facebook user wrote. "If you're too lazy to wear any sort of dress clothes than go to Disney."

a facebook comment excited about NCL changes...and disney
Norwegian Cruise Line/Facebook

The future of cruising

This change comes on the heels of the Feb. 12, 2026 departure of Harry Sommer, former chairman and chief executive officer of NCL. Long-time board member John Chidsey was appointed to replace Sommer.

Advertisement

“We continue to advance a disciplined approach to fleet growth that builds on the strength of our brands, defines the future of cruising and elevates the guest experience for years to come,” Chidsey said in a statement.

Hold on to your shorts (or long slacks), it looks like NCL might be in for some changes in the future.

@motionplaya

what happens when you book a cruise that’s NOT Carnival ? #cruise #vacay #carnivalcruise

♬ original sound - Ty$

The Daily Dot has reached out to Norwegian Cruise Lines via email. The company did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“JAIL!!!”: Influencer’s disturbing hotel coffee maker “hack” has viewers horrified

"I don't ever drink from the hotel room coffee makers since learning people do this ?"

February 20, 2026
Entertainment

The first look at Apple TV’s adaptation of “Imperfect Women” is here, and fans of the book can’t wait

The trailer brought comparisons to a more adult "Pretty Little Liars."

February 20, 2026
Trending

Burger King just gave customers its president’s phone number to call with complaints. Yes, seriously

The King's personal line is open.

February 20, 2026
Trending

“Actually speechless”: Dentist spends 90 minutes fighting insurance over denied claim. Then the rep says this

"Why do insurance companies get to tell doctors how they have to do their jobs?"

February 20, 2026
Culture

Steam Deck suddenly goes out of stock. Gamers blame AI

"In 10 years we're legit going to be making Frankenstein monster PCS just to play Stardew Valley."

February 20, 2026
Culture

Beauty influencer’s glitch exposes her real face, causing her to lose 140K followers

"She is actually very beautiful."

February 20, 2026
Advertisement