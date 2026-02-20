“You’ll lose me as a customer”: Norwegian Cruise Line fans are pissed over dining dress code change

Norwegian Cruise Line lovers are unleashing their outrage online after the company rolled out a new formal dining dress code change.

According to Norwegian's policy page, the popular cruise line's formal restaurants—Palomar, Ocean Blue, Onda, Cagney’s, Le Bistro, and Haven—have much tighter dress restrictions. These include no shorts, tank tops, baseball caps, distressed jeans and flip-flops.

In the past, Norwegian Cruise Lines has promoted a "freestyle cruising" culture, where passengers were encouraged to wear casual clothing out and around the ship, including restaurants.

The dress code change is a departure from that ideology, though their website still asserts, "we love a laid-back vibe, with just a few easy guidelines."

Norwegian Cruise Line, which expects to host 3 million guests across 34 ships in 2025, recommends guests "dress smart casual in our more upscale specialty restaurants."

Women should wear "slacks or jeans, dresses, skirts [or] tops." For men, the cruise line recommends "jeans or slacks with a collared shirt and closed-toed shoes." Children ages 12 and under are still welcome to wear shorts in all restaurants.

Norwegian Cruise Line dress code change deemed a "new, idiotic rule"

For some travelers, these amended guidelines are the antithesis of the "laid back vibe" they've become used to. Critics have voiced their dissent and anger online, particularly on Facebook.

“Been on 15 cruises with Norwegian, loved the relaxed style. Tell the fuddy daddies where to go. You will lose me as a customer going to this NEW IDIOTIC RULE,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Dressing up on vacation for dinner in 90-degree heat locations is stupid," posted another.

"I love wearing long pants and shoes when it’s 90 degrees outside," joked another.

"Tell its passengers to not be slobs"

But others supported the change, defending Norwegian Cruise Lines for making their dining experience more formal.

"It's amazing that a cruise line has to tell its passengers to not be slobs when dining in the nicer venues," one Facebook user wrote.

"There’s nothing outrageous about asking people to come to dinner in a pair of slacks and a decent shirt/top," wrote another.

"I can't stand seeing people walk around in there pj's," still another Facebook user wrote. "If you're too lazy to wear any sort of dress clothes than go to Disney."

The future of cruising

This change comes on the heels of the Feb. 12, 2026 departure of Harry Sommer, former chairman and chief executive officer of NCL. Long-time board member John Chidsey was appointed to replace Sommer.

“We continue to advance a disciplined approach to fleet growth that builds on the strength of our brands, defines the future of cruising and elevates the guest experience for years to come,” Chidsey said in a statement.

Hold on to your shorts (or long slacks), it looks like NCL might be in for some changes in the future.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Norwegian Cruise Lines via email. The company did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

