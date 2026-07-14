This Aunt Picked Up Her Niece at Midnight After a Hidden Camera Was Found at a Sleepover — The Internet is Alarmed

The story of a niece’s midnight call to her aunt after she found a camera at a sleepover has resurfaced online. The aunt first shared her niece’s experience on February 7, 2025, on TikTok.

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The pinned video on her TikTok account has since amassed over 28 million views and has recently surfaced on X, sparking fresh alarm.

@unpluggedmoments warned parents and families of young children or teens about sleepovers after what had happened to her niece. On the day of the sleepover, the aunt made sure to take every safety precaution possible.

From double-checking her phone's charge and sharing live locations to taking a picture before the sleepover, the aunt made sure to cover all her bases before dropping her niece off at her friend's place.

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The situation escalated at midnight, hours before the planned 11 a.m. pickup the next morning. The aunt got a text message from the youngster, asking to be picked up. Without a second thought, she rushed to pick her up.

When the woman got to the location, the mom of her niece’s friend wondered if something had happened. The content creator made up an excuse that her niece wasn’t feeling very well and wanted to go home.

The friend's mother said other girls had made similar complaints of feeling unwell, which caught the aunt off guard.

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The Niece’s Midnight Call to Her Aunt Explained…

Once both of them were inside the car and away from the sleepover home, the niece finally spilled the beans about the “weirdness.” According to the friend's mother, the cameras were installed for security reasons since her husband traveled frequently.

When they confronted the girl whose room it belonged to about it, she reassured them, claiming it wasn’t live. However, as a safety precaution, the aunt’s niece took off her hoodie and placed it over the camera.

A moment later, the mother took off the hoodie from the camera. This sparked both weirdness and alarm bells among all the other girls at the sleepover. The aunt quickly interrupted the girl and wondered if any of her friends had unknowingly undressed.

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My niece texted me at 12am to pick her up from a sleepover at her friend's house. pic.twitter.com/ReAIpJ4GD1 — Susan Abel (@susylicious2023) July 13, 2026

Her niece confirmed that there was one person, but it was before they all knew about the camera. But apparently, it wasn’t the only one. According to the TikToker, there were multiple cameras across the home.

After listening to the entire account, she immediately informed her niece’s mom (her sister) about it. Ultimately, the moms of all the children at the sleepover did confront the other mom about it.

Apparently, the cameras were strictly for security reasons since the woman’s husband travelled frequently. Although the woman apologized, she did not admit to the hoodie intervention. In the end, the police were involved.

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The Resurfaced Video Alarmed the Internet

The video resurfaced on a popular verified X account: @susylicious2023, and has gained nearly one million views. Many users praised the aunt’s protective and precautionary approach to the situation.

Many were left alarmed about the overall situation. One such individual commented, “(You) Never know what could have happened…” Another upset user said, “I’d be furious. Teens deserve privacy, and who knows what or who that camera is for.”

Parents also joined in on the conversation and claimed that after hearing this account, they won't be sending their children for sleepovers. Some who were already practicing it were also in agreement with sleepovers being a no-no.