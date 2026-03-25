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Internet favorite Nicola Coughlan will explore the “manosphere” in new doc

"I'm so sick of the manosphere."

5:00 AM CDT on March 25, 2026

nicola coughlan manosphere
Netflix

Hot on the heels of Louis Theroux's documentary on the "manosphere," a new TV drama covering the topic is coming to Channel 4 in the UK, with Nicola Coughlan at the center of it.

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According to Deadline, Coughlan, who is best known for her roles in Bridgerton and Derry Girls, will play Helen in I Am Helen, which is the latest season of anthology series I Am. The premise of this limited series is that Helen's partner, who is played by Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole, will become increasingly obsessed with the manosphere, so much so that it impacts their relationship.

Redditors react to the news

Over on the r/popculture Reddit, users shared their thoughts.

"I love this project, and I love her, but I preemptively shudder thinking about all the hate and dehumanisation she will get from the manosphere for being a good actress," one wrote.

"Nicola is a phenomenal actress so I can't wait for this," another added. "I always felt like Bridgerton didn't know what to do with her. I saw her on Derry Girls and was like holy [expletive] she's hilarious."

While a third said: "The I Am series has been great, and Nicola is phenomenal, so this has potential to be the best thing in years."

Similarly, a fourth noted: "It’s an important topic to evaluate from both perspectives (men and women), so it's honestly good for her. I wish her success with whatever this project ends up being!"

But some are 'sick' of the manosphere

However, others complained about the topic feeling oversaturated.

"I'm so sick of hearing about the manosphere," a fifth said. "F****** losers."

And a sixth asked: "I just saw the documentary, wasn’t that enough?"

"Really don’t feel like exploring that insanity any further. It was just so sad, shocking & pathetic at the same time."

Although Deadline reports I Am Helen was filmed last year, it is unclear when it will be airing and, in turn, when it will be available in the US.

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Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

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