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New Jersey Mother’s Lawsuit Over School Lesson Reaches New Stage After Claiming Son Was “Indoctrinated”

7:00 AM CDT on July 11, 2026

Woman Discusses Lawsuit Over Public School Islam Lesson

Woman Discusses Lawsuit Over Public School Islam Lesson

|Image Credit: X/@MatrixMysteries

A video shared on X is drawing attention to a long-running lawsuit filed by a New Jersey mother who claims her son's public school lesson on Islam amounted to religious indoctrination. School officials have argued the material was part of a world cultures and geography curriculum.

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A woman on X made a video about the case. It’s been ongoing for eight years, and started when a New Jersey mother sued because the public school system was teaching her son about Islam. The class was focused on cultures and geography, so it’s not surprising the class was discovering other religions. However, this mother claims her son was being indoctrinated by ‘Islamic extremists.’ 

“Are you ready for a case that is going to court that involved Islamic indoctrination in a New Jersey public school?” the woman asks in the video. “Buckle up because this one gets a little crazy.” 

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The mother accuses the middle school of showing propaganda videos in the classroom. The school pushed back, saying it was for a course about world cultures and geography, not an attempt to recruit children to a religion. The school said the curriculum covered multiple religions as part of the course.

She also reads excerpts from classroom materials shown during the lesson, arguing they promoted Islam. The school has maintained the materials were used as part of an educational unit on world cultures and religions.

She's Taking Her Case to the Supreme Court

Her son was given homework about the faith, which is to be expected during a lesson. It seems the court originally ruled that the school had legal rights to teach this curriculum, but now the woman is taking the case to the Supreme Court in hopes of overruling that decision. 

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People in the comments section shared their experiences. It appears that they only want the religion they practice to be taught in schools, not any of the others that make up their communities. One person recommended they start their own, private Christian school if they do not want their children to learn about other cultures. Others claimed they started homeschooling their children to prevent them from experiencing these lessons.

“I remember learning about Jesus, Moses, Passover and Hanukkah in school , unofficially, so I guess learning about what Islamics believe is not so bad but I’d skip the violent stuff. So when are they going to teach Buddhism and Hinduism too? Inclusion and equity right?” asked one person in the comments.

The comments reflected a range of views, with some supporting the woman's lawsuit and others agreeing with the school's explanation that the lesson covered multiple religions.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video. The lawsuit remains part of an ongoing legal dispute over how religion is taught in public schools.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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