A woman's post on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries has drawn attention online after she shared a photo of her meal and opened up about her fiancée's struggles with mental health.

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The poster explained that her fiancée had been dealing with mental health challenges despite recently becoming engaged. In her post, the woman used the photo as a way to share more about her beloved fiancée and the difficulties she had been facing.

Commenters offered support after the woman shared her experience

“My fiancée (we’re both women) was admitted to a psychiatric hospital this morning. 2 weeks ago, everything was perfect. We just got engaged,” she wrote. “She’s my dream person. Kind, empathetic, funny, driven, patient. Puts up with me being emotional and will always calmly talk through things with me from a place of love. She healed my heart that had been scarred and broken by years of toxic relationships. I’ve never been with someone as supportive as her.”

“She started to have some weird dissociative/deja vu moments. This escalated into full-blown psychosis overnight. Out of the blue. She became paranoid, suffering from delusions of people hating her or behaving strangely, and believing nothing was real or that she could change reality. For a while, she only trusted me. This killed me. Having to manage her stress, keep her calm, and try to bring her out of her head and back to earth. I’ve been a shell. Her family hasn’t helped me at all,” she added.

After a trip to the emergency room, she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital. “ I had to leave her there while she looked at me like she barely could comprehend anything that was going on. She’s been trying to break up with me repeatedly and not knowing why, then later saying she loves me and wants to be with me and doesn’t know why she was doing that. She called me from the hospital and just sounded so… gone. Not herself. I don’t know what to do. I try to tell her to wait to make any big decisions about her life until she gets out and feels better, but it’s like she forgets everything that happens within 10 minutes.”

Reddit showed their support for the women, noting how important mental health is.

One commenter wrote, “You have a lot of people that relate to your story here. I'm sorry you have to suddenly bear all this weight, it's not easy whatsoever, especially without outside support. You're not alone in this. Much love and strength OP”.

Others encouraged her and expressed hope that her fiancée would receive the care she needed. It can’t be easy to see your partner endure something so difficult, especially during such an important time in your lives.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.