Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

Netflix’s changes to the SAG Awards raise questions, including renaming it the “Actor Awards”

"I really object and find it remarkably offensive."

12:10 PM CST on February 25, 2026

Kristen Bell explaining the SAG Awards name change
Netflix

The Actor Awards are streaming live on Netflix on March 1st, but some film fans aren't happy with the name change.

Featured Video

In November, it was announced that the annual SAG Awards would be changed to the Actor Awards for the ceremony's 32nd year.

"We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences," Jon Brockett, showrunner and executive producer of the awards show, said in a joint statement with JoBeth Williams, chair of SAG-AFTRA’s Awards Committee. "We honor actors in film and television. Laser-focusing the name on those two things became the clearest and most straightforward path for this new chapter of the show."

"Only the show name is changing. The foundation remains the same, it’s actors honoring actors," they added. The SAG statue has always been called "The Actor," and Brockett and Williams believe that the name change will "make the alignment official."

Advertisement

Reactions to the "Actor Awards"

The SAG Awards started airing on Netflix in 2024, but the ceremony's new name change isn't sitting right with some people. This week, Netflix released an ad for the ceremony featuring host Kristen Bell, which sparked some discussion online.

While airing the ceremony on Netflix isn't new, some people think it's unfair that SAG-AFTRA members have to pay for a Netflix subscription to see the results of their votes. You might think of SAG as being filled with celebrities, but there are currently 160,000 members in the union.

Advertisement

That means the famous actors attending the ceremony only make up a small number of the SAG community.

On Reddit, users united against the change. "New name still sucks," said u/AnaZ7. "That is such a nothing name lol," agreed u/butimean.

"The award is called an 'Actor'. It would be a little like the Academy Awards officially renamed to The Oscar Awards," said u/spongeboy1985. "Though they are informally named The Oscars."

"Maybe they should have asked their friends at the Writers Guild for help," joked u/Red4141.

Advertisement

On X, the discussion continued. "I really object and find it remarkably offensive that SAG-AFTRA has been removed from the title of this ceremony just in time for Netflix to be the exclusive streamer," said @mandanduno. "Stuff like this is why I don’t believe a thing they say about conserving theater releases post-WB acquisition."

Meanwhile, other people continue to be invested in the season.

Nothing but respect for MY president, Sean Astin:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

FYI, the Actor Awards will air on March 1 at 8pm ET.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“This cannot be real”: Froyo shop bombarded with trolling comments over Charlie Kirk cups

People are debating whether it's a sincere tribute or deliberate rage bait.

February 25, 2026
Viral Politics

Erika Kirk’s facial expressions became a talking point during the State of the Union: “You’d have no idea she was even his wife”

"I know people who have mourned their pets more than she did her husband."

February 25, 2026
Trending

Subway quietly axes free fourth sub deal months after relaunch and loyal customers are calling it “downright abusive”

"After the five-dollar sub shift, this feels familiar."

February 25, 2026
Trending

“Y’all are insane”: NYPD showed up to a snowball fight, made themselves the problem, then launched a criminal investigation

"Why were they even trying to stop it?"

February 25, 2026
Viral Politics

All the brands (and Flavor Flav) who rallied behind the U.S. women’s hockey team after Trump’s misogynistic “joke” to the men’s team

The comments section quickly turned into a brand roll call.

February 25, 2026
Culture

Men are allegedly abandoning women on hikes, sparking discussion of the “Alpine divorce”

"Never hiking with a man."

February 25, 2026
Advertisement