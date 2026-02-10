Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Tech

“Pointlessly forcing the use of this ungodly technology”: Netflix viewers disgusted by AI recreations in Lucy Letby true crime doc

Another day, another unfortunate AI story in Hollywood.

7:30 AM CST on February 10, 2026

Blast Films/Netflix/X

Netflix's new true crime documentary, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, tells the horrific story of a neonatal nurse who was convicted of murdering seven babies. True crime fans are already obsessed with the new doc, but many are disgusted by the choice to use AI deepfakes of grieving mothers.

Featured Video

While reenactments are a common tool in true crime, using AI "people" to share testimonies is beyond creepy.

Because some of the real-life subjects of the doc wanted to maintain privacy, they were seemingly just replaced by AI. In the documentary, a disclaimer next to "Sarah" and "Maise" reads, "Digitally Anonymised."

Advertisement

While allowing the film's subjects to opt out of participating is perfectly acceptable, replacing real people with AI goes against the entire idea of a documentary.

People react to Netflix's use of AI

AI continues to be a hot-button issue, particularly when it comes to film and television. The Internet has made it clear that they don't want AI in their entertainment, especially in a documentary.

On Reddit, true crime fans had a lot to say about the choice.

Advertisement

"I had to rewind and watch it again because it was so unnatural and creepy," said u/freycray. "Yet another case of pointlessly forcing the use of this ungodly technology where it doesn’t belong."

"It takes away from the real stories of the people involved," wrote u/croissantt88. "All I could think about as I was watching was how weird these 'people' looked rather than what they were actually saying."

"with never before seen footage"
Blast Films/Netflix

"I HATE IT! Feels like I’m watching a cartoon character for something that’s supposed to be deeply emotional," agreed u/BrianaNichol.

Advertisement

"I was finding that the AI would make weird facial expressions that didn't match the tone of what was being said, and often had this robotic, dead look in the eyes," agreed u/FineAlbatross9162. "Personally, it's not something I would like to see more of in documentaries."

u/SNKBossFight kept it simple: "It looks insane. Just awful. Never do this again."

Meanwhile, many people have also taken to X to call out Netflix for their use of AI in The Investigation of Lucy Letby as well.

Advertisement

It takes away from the story.

No one wants this.

Advertisement

Unnatural.

Better options were available.

Advertisement

Glitching.

One thing is certain.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Blast Films for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“Insanely embarrassing”: Woman stages Bad Bunny “protest” from the nosebleeds…at the Super Bowl

The concept of paying for a ticket for a performance you're "boycotting"...

February 10, 2026
Culture

U.S. Olympians are being asked how they feel about America. Here’s how they’re responding

"Just because I wear the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S."

February 10, 2026
Entertainment

“The main character of this whole universe”: Krypto’s backstory teased in the latest “Supergirl” teaser

Super Bowl Sunday was filled with exciting movie trailers, including one for Supergirl.

February 10, 2026
Trending

Adin Ross says he bought the “Breaking Bad” house—but did he really?

Evidence suggests this isn't true—at least yet.

February 9, 2026
Entertainment

“Drop the collab”: Pokémon fans say Lady Gaga’s duet with Jigglypuff is a dream come true—and they want more

The song is only a few seconds long but clearly resonated.

February 9, 2026
Viral Politics

“Can’t get past the camo jeggings”: Jan 6 rioter Jake Lang kicks anti-ICE sculpture, gets arrested, gets meme’d

Oops!

February 9, 2026
Advertisement