“Pointlessly forcing the use of this ungodly technology”: Netflix viewers disgusted by AI recreations in Lucy Letby true crime doc

Netflix's new true crime documentary, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, tells the horrific story of a neonatal nurse who was convicted of murdering seven babies. True crime fans are already obsessed with the new doc, but many are disgusted by the choice to use AI deepfakes of grieving mothers.

Featured Video

While reenactments are a common tool in true crime, using AI "people" to share testimonies is beyond creepy.

Because some of the real-life subjects of the doc wanted to maintain privacy, they were seemingly just replaced by AI. In the documentary, a disclaimer next to "Sarah" and "Maise" reads, "Digitally Anonymised."

Not sure yet what to make of the decision in the Lucy Letby Netflix documentary to anonymise contributors by covering their faces with fake AI faces. pic.twitter.com/dax27wJngD — The Trials of Lucy Letby (@LucyLetbyTrials) February 4, 2026

Advertisement

While allowing the film's subjects to opt out of participating is perfectly acceptable, replacing real people with AI goes against the entire idea of a documentary.

People react to Netflix's use of AI

AI continues to be a hot-button issue, particularly when it comes to film and television. The Internet has made it clear that they don't want AI in their entertainment, especially in a documentary.

On Reddit, true crime fans had a lot to say about the choice.

Advertisement

"I had to rewind and watch it again because it was so unnatural and creepy," said u/freycray. "Yet another case of pointlessly forcing the use of this ungodly technology where it doesn’t belong."

"It takes away from the real stories of the people involved," wrote u/croissantt88. "All I could think about as I was watching was how weird these 'people' looked rather than what they were actually saying."

"I HATE IT! Feels like I’m watching a cartoon character for something that’s supposed to be deeply emotional," agreed u/BrianaNichol.

Advertisement

"I was finding that the AI would make weird facial expressions that didn't match the tone of what was being said, and often had this robotic, dead look in the eyes," agreed u/FineAlbatross9162. "Personally, it's not something I would like to see more of in documentaries."

u/SNKBossFight kept it simple: "It looks insane. Just awful. Never do this again."

Meanwhile, many people have also taken to X to call out Netflix for their use of AI in The Investigation of Lucy Letby as well.

This new Netflix true crime doc the Investigation of Lucy Letby has an AI person retelling this real person’s story of when their newborn was killed. Wtf are we even doing anymore?? Hire a REENACTMENT ACTRESS or just show a pic of the person on screen like?? This shit is so foul pic.twitter.com/bhjaj4eMZW — Jessica Knapik ✨ (@JessicaKnapik) February 6, 2026

Advertisement

It takes away from the story.

decided to watch a new Netflix documentary "The Investigation of Lucy Letby" and the INTERVIEWS ARE FUCKING AI????



i orignally missed the "digitally anonymised", but when I glanced over, I could IMMEDIATELY tell it was AI! What the fuck! pic.twitter.com/5N4WJbRu7g — PONGO ✨| ?? (@SuppaPongo) February 8, 2026

No one wants this.

using generative ai to anonymize the victims in the investigation of lucy letby instead of voice overs/voice actors looks insaaaaaane — kai ? (@punksteves) February 5, 2026

Advertisement

Unnatural.

Netflix appears to be using its Lucy Letby documentary as a sneaky way to trial AI actors - witnesses who can't appear on camera are "digitally anonymised" which actually means they are AI. So bizarre pic.twitter.com/lCRoiH8fI2 — Ella Dorn 唐棠 (@elladorn_) February 9, 2026

Better options were available.

I understand keeping people anonymous for tv interviews, but what the bloody hell has Netflix done to the parents in the investigation of Lucy Letby documentary???

I thought my TV had started glitching, as the sound wasn’t matching up to the person talking! Then realised it’s AI — ✨???????✨??✨??????✨ (@StacyOnWheels) February 4, 2026

Advertisement

Glitching.

Idk if Lucy Letby is innocent or not but Netflix is guilty asf for that AI shit. Omg, stop this nonsense and cast REAL actors pic.twitter.com/WcxEbm4INc — ♡¤•°GODDESS OF LOVE°•¤♡ (@enigmaofvenus) February 8, 2026

One thing is certain.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Blast Films for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

