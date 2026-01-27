Skip to Content
“My music will never be available there”: Neil Young goes scorched earth on Amazon—and gifts Greenland his music

"I hope my Music and Music Films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing."

12:00 PM CST on January 27, 2026

Neil Young performing at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, The Netherlands in 2019. Screenshot overlay from his blog reads, "Why I don't use Amazon."
Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock/neilyoungarchives.com

Neil Young has escalated his long-running protest against Amazon, reaffirming that his music will never return to the platform and tying the decision directly to national politics.

In recent posts on his Neil Young Archives website, the folk rock legend explained why he pulled his catalog from Amazon-owned services and revealed a surprising new move: giving residents of Greenland free access to his entire body of work as a gesture of protest and solidarity.

Why Neil Young says Amazon will never carry his music again

In a Jan. 23, 2026 post on the Neil Young Archives, Young explained why he refused to reverse course. He directly tied Amazon’s ownership to national politics and urged fans to rethink their own shopping habits.

Young wrote that "Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire backer of the president" and because of this, he explained that he could not ignore the administration's actions.

"The president’s international policies and his support of ICE make it impossible for me to ignore his actions. If you feel as I do, I strongly recommend that you do not use AMAZON," he wrote.

"There are many ways to avoid AMAZON and support individual Americans and American companies that supply the same products. I have done that with my music and people who are looking can find it in a lot of other places."

"Record stores provide all my vinyl and CDs, while the digital music world has many alternative options to purchase my music if you like it. My music will never be available on AMAZON, as long as it is owned by Bezos."

"My position is unfortunately harmful to my record company in the short term, but I think the message I am sending is important and clear," he wrote, adding, "Thanks for buying music locally and from independent digital services."

Greenland gets free access to Young's entire catalog

Young didn’t stop with Amazon. Instead, he made an unexpected move involving Greenland to make a point about current political overtures from the United States.

His complete catalog of the last 62 years exists on the Neil Young Archives. While annual subscriptions range from $24.99 to $99.99, he announced that he was gifting the entire catalogue to residents of Greenland, Young wrote in another blog post.

White text on a black background from the Neil Young Archives that reads, "To our Friends in Greenland, As a gesture of kindness and respect, we stand with you along with a strong majority of Americans.I would like to offer a free one-year subscription to all Greenland residents. I hope my Music and Music Films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government.It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality.This is an offer of Peace and Love. All the music I have made during the last 62 years is yours to hear.You can renew for free if you are in Greenland.We do hope other organizations will follow in the spirit of our example. Love, Neil"
Neil Young Archives

He offered one year of free access to people in Greenland following President Donald Trump’s threats against the nation.

"I hope my Music and Music Films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing," Young wrote. He described the gesture as "an offer of Peace and Love."

He added that all music from the past 62 years was theirs to hear. Residents could renew the annual subscription for free, as long as they stayed in Greenland.

