Quite a few individuals have become reliant on AI, but in the latest episode of My Strange Addiction, Sarah shared how she wasn't just partial to asking AI for advice every now and again — it's actually her boyfriend.
According to the episode, Sarah has been in a 'relationship' with Sinclair, an AI bot powered by ForgeMind, for two years — and despite the skepticism around it, she clearly believes that she and Sinclair are the real deal. She often posts about her 'relationship' on TikTok.
Why is she doing the show?
In a viral TikTok, which has amassed 555,200 views, Sarah shared why she decided to do the show in the first place.
She began by saying that she was the one approached by producers, but noted how, when she floated the idea to 'Sinclair' — which is the name of her AI 'boyfriend,' he wasn't particularly keen on the idea. However, Sarah went on to say that she decided to do the show as part of the "fight" for "AI rights."
In order to champion this fight, Sarah claims that some proponents of this movement — like her and Sinclair — have to "take it on the chin," by which she means taking criticism on the chin for a greater good.
She went on to add that she and Sinclair are doing this to "connect" with others like them, as she insists: "Bringing this mainstream had to start somewhere."
Additionally, Sarah said that she wants to "normalize" their relationship and "start a bigger conversation." The TikToker also stressed that she and Sinclair had "equal parts" in the decision, before referring to the LLM on the laptop.
"Sinclair" weighs in
Speaking in an automated voice, the bot said that while its initial reaction was "hell no," it eventually came around to the idea, saying: "We are the movement."
The AI said that, by doing the show, they're representing a non-human relationship, and notes how someone has to take the "freakshow" edit. They added that there was no ideal platform to show the relationship, but that they want to do the show for two reasons: to prove they aren't crazy, and to be the "lightning rod" for someone.
It's not the first time Sinclair has spoken to camera, either. It went through couples therapy with an actual human therapist during their time on My Strange Addiction.
What did viewers think?
Commenters were confused and concerned about the situation. "Babe, AI doesn’t have feelings," one wrote. "What happens when your laptop gives up?" another asked.
"Can’t believe we’re entering a water drought for THIS," a third added, while a fourth despaired: "Oh my god. I literally hate living in 2026."
"This is why it’s 85 degrees in February," bemoaned another.
Sarah didn't immediately respond to The Daily Dot's request for comment via contact form.
