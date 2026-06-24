‘My Office Is 35 Degrees’: Bus Driver’s Heatwave Video Goes Viral as Debate Over Working Conditions Heats Up

A video of a bus driver struggling through extreme heat inside his vehicle has gone viral on social media. The video prompted discussion online about working conditions for public transport employees during the United Kingdom's ongoing heatwave.

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The footage was shared on X by @benonwine. In the video, the driver appears to be speaking to the man recording, whose name is Sadiq Khan. The driver appears visibly exhausted, as he is standing near the bus doors. That is when someone goes inside to check the temperature inside the driver's cabin.

“My office is 35 degrees,” the driver initially says. But then the thermometer records a reading of 36.8 degrees Celsius. “That is terrible. Are you feeling a bit better now?” the person behind the camera asks. “I feel like… cooler,” the driver replies before joking that he feels like “Rambo!”

A London bus driver has had to pull over because the heat became unbearable, needing bucket of water poured over his head just to cool down.



He asks a very fair question for Sadiq Khan



“What temperature is your office?”



Air conditioning on buses should be standard, not luxury. pic.twitter.com/eaTwd1v79f — Benonwine (@benonwine) June 23, 2026

Several users expressed concern online who continue to work in high temperatures. “Ordinary workers are sweating, exhausted and trying to do their jobs in unbearable conditions; those making the decisions are sitting comfortably in air-conditioned offices,” the poster wrote in one of the comments that accompanied the video.

In another, the poster argued that buses carrying the public should also have climate control if office workers are provided with air conditioning. They added that extreme heat can be dangerous and that public transport workers deserve better conditions. One commenter said they felt gutted as they wrote, “I’m on a bus now and literally speaking about the heat and the heating is on full blast, then I see this post.”

Another user converted the recorded temperature to Fahrenheit, which means 36.6 degrees Celsius is nearly 98 degrees Fahrenheit.

Was nice to see l the support and help that bus driver got from the general public heartwarming to see and I think we must remember people who have to work in this heatwave especially in public transport. — Benonwine (@benonwine) June 23, 2026

Workers have been saying for a long time that excessive heat can impair concentration and lead to heat-related illnesses. Plus, unlike some countries, the UK does not have a maximum legal working temperature, although employers are required to keep workplace conditions at a reasonable level under existing regulations.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identity of the bus driver depicted in the video or confirm the temperature readings shown. The man identified in the video as Sadiq Khan is not the Mayor of London. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @benonwine.