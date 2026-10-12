‘Armageddon’ Is Still Awesome But…’: Internet Debates Which Hollywood Movies Have Aged Poorly

A thread posted to r/AskReddit on October 10, 2026, asks which once-popular Hollywood film has aged so poorly it's no longer worth watching. The thread drew about 6,600 upvotes and about 7,900 comments at the time of publication.

A viewer described rewatching a childhood favorite that draws frequent criticism. “I remember growing up and thinking Armageddon was the greatest movie ever,” they wrote.

The commenter said jokes and negative reviews have followed the film ever since. “In my adulthood all I ever see is jokes and negative criticisms about it, so I gave it another watch recently and.. nope, still awesome,” they added.

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Another viewer recommended a YouTube channel that reviews older films.

“There’s a YouTube channel sarcastically named ‘This Aged Great!’ that reviews older movies that didn’t age gracefully,” a commenter wrote. “They’ve created videos looking at most of the movies listed in the comments,” the commenter explained. The channel’s favorites include 1980s teen comedies and Elvis films, the commenter said.

One commenter cited a Best Picture winner and the way its story reads today. “Gigi won multiple awards including best picture at the oscars [sic] in 1959, but most modern audiences would probably not like the subject matter about courtesan culture in 1890s France,” the commenter wrote.

The commenter said the film requires careful viewing. “You have to watch it with a critical eye and appreciate the subtext about misogyny and infantilization of women,” the commenter explained.

One viewer recalled a holiday school assignment based on a famous book.

“I grew up in Tennessee. In 8th grade, over Christmas break, we had to read all of Gone With The Wind and write a one page summary in a composition book for every chapter,” they wrote.

The commenter said the full book was due when break ended. “When we came back from break we had to turn in a full composition book and come to school [...] dressed as a character,” the commenter said. Now close to 40 with two master’s degrees, they said it remains the longest assignment they have submitted. “My parents were furious at how this project ruined Christmas,” the commenter added.

A viewer argued that an Oscar-winning performance did not hold up. “The 1937 Best Actress award went to Luise Rainer for The Good Earth,” the commenter wrote. The commenter said to set the casting aside.

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“They took a great book and made a terrible film. And all Luise does through the entire film is look sad and tired. That’s her entire performance,” the commenter explained.

“Yet it was hugely popular and successful and won all kinds of awards,” the commenter added. “She beat out Barbara Stanwyck for Stella Dallas. Unforgivable.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the accounts shared in this thread. The details above reflect the commenters’ responses as shared on r/AskReddit. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.