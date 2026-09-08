Montauk Local Criticizes Influencers for Changing Local Spots

TikTok user @colebrewnyc shared a video about what she described as an influx of influencers in Montauk. The video, which has garnered more than 107,000 views and 490 comments, does not identify any specific influencer. Instead, Colette discusses what she describes as an influx of influencers in a place she loved growing up.

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Colette, whose TikTok handle is @colebrewnyc, said she is frustrated by what she called ‘Gen Z wannabe influencers’ who are ‘ruining everything.’ As a lifelong resident, she said she has seen the area change significantly in recent years.

Colette said she was at a local dive bar called The Montauket, a spot she loved as a child and used to visit almost every day with her family.

According to her, post-COVID was when things began to change and people began flocking into the area. The Montauket, she said, used to be chill. Now it is difficult to get in, with lines sometimes down the block.

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"[It] is devastating to me, because that place means a lot to me," she said.

However, Colette said the increase in popularity is not what frustrates her. Instead, she said she is frustrated by the behavior of some visitors inside places like The Montauket.

Colette said many of the people at the bar appeared young and dressed in a way she associated with influencers. She said the bar has a view of the sunset and that some people pushed through the crowd to reach the fence and take photos.”

She also discussed the behavior of young male influencers. She contrasted the current perception of Montauk as a party destination with how she remembers the area growing up.

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Another issue Colette mentioned was what she described as rude behavior toward Montauk residents who do not fit some visitors’ perception of the area.

"Stop pretending to be fake rich for your Instagram story," she said.

Commenters Debate the Treatment of Montauk Residents

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Several commenters expressed frustration with the behavior Colette described, particularly what they viewed as visitors’ treatment of local residents and their approach to experiencing the town.

One commenter wrote, "I can’t wait for influencer culture to be over."

"Rule 1 of Travel: Support the local businesses. Rule 2 of Travel: Respect the locals," said another user.

Some New York residents said they had experienced similar changes in their neighborhoods.

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"They did the same thing to most of lower Manhattan. I'm so over them,"one commenter said, while a Brooklyn resident said, "As a native Brooklynite that witnessed it happen in my neighborhoods about a decade ago, I feel you... wish I could say it gets easier but it only gets worse."

Some commenters said the visitors appeared more focused on taking photos and posting about their experiences than enjoying their time in Montauk.

"Nobody wants to enjoy the experience they only want to log and post the experience," another user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of Colette’s experience. The details above are based on the account shared by @colebrewnyc on TikTok.