‘Tag Walmart in the Comments’: A Mom’s $17 Walmart Dinner Run for Her Family of Five Has Gone Viral — and the Budget Tips Are Pouring In

The story of an influencer mom’s Walmart dinner under a $17 budget to feed her family of five has gone viral. The video has tugged at the heartstrings of her followers on TikTok, who offered their support, love, and suggestions for dinner on a budget.

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@shelbers95 dropped a new video on TikTok featuring snippets from a recent trip to Walmart to buy dinner. At the beginning of her mini vlog, she told viewers about a tight budget and had no idea what she was going to get her family of five for dinner.

During the drive, she said she hoped Walmart would sponsor her, adding that she believed they had seen her videos.

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On that note, she urged followers to tag them in the comments to make that reality come true. Once she got there, she put on the missing shoe, parked and locked her car, and was excited to figure out what to grab for dinner.

Once she was in, the woman headed straight for the meat section, where she looked for the cheapest chicken. She initially passed over chicken that appeared shriveled, opting instead for a $7 Tyson chicken breast.

Next, she added a pack of chicken broth and a can of cream of chicken soup. She also added a packet of cheddar broccoli and a chicken-flavored broccoli. For a more balanced meal, she added a whole packet of broccoli. Finally, she added a bag of shredded cheese to her cart.

TikTok Responded to Mom’s Walmart Dinner Under $17…

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Before checking out the groceries, she stopped by the clearance aisle out of curiosity. She quickly reviewed the things she saw, including Play-Doh, dolls, water bottles for $1, life jackets, and more.

She finally headed for checkout and billed everything she had in her cart, which came up to $16.68; almost $17. Her quick trip to Walmart amassed 183,000 views as of publication and sparked much traction in the comments.

Image Credit: TikTok | @shelbers95

The mom’s dinner for a family of five on a budget sparked others to exchange similar ideas. One user wondered if they could get anything for under $22. And commenters had all sorts of ideas.

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Some suggested a rotisserie chicken, while others thought of microwave meals. Some followers pointed the mom to the Dollar Store, where she could get food for $1.50, according to one TikToker.

Another wondered if she shopped for meals regularly and noted, “I’ve heard that’s a good way to save!” Many continued pouring out their love and support and hope Walmart does sponsor her someday.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in this video, including the family's specific financial circumstances. The details above reflect the account shared by @shelbers95 on TikTok.