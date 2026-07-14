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‘Needs Home Training’: Viral Donut Shop Video Shows Two Kids Climbing the Display Case and the Internet Has Strong Parenting Opinions

By Reni

6:27 AM CDT on July 14, 2026

A mom with two sons at a donut shop sparked a heated debate on parenting in a public space.

A mom with two sons at a donut shop sparked a heated debate on parenting in a public space.

|Image credit: (L) TikTok | @burtsdesserts ; (R) Reference Image via Canva

A video of a mom with two sons at a donut shop is going viral. Their behavior has sparked heated debates about parenting, especially in public. The TikToker who shared it wrote in caption that the children were not “home trained.”

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@burtsdesserts shared what he witnessed at a donut shop with a mother and her two children on TikTok. According to the video he shared, the mom approached the cashier to place her order when she was almost immediately distracted by her younger son.

The child was seen climbing on the bottom platform of the display window. After grabbing his mom’s attention, he attempted to climb the display glass with his shoes. But he was stopped by the woman from doing so. 

@burtsdesserts

When no home training shows... ?

♬ original sound - Burt
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She gently tapped his thigh to signal him against the action, but when he didn’t immediately listen, she picked him up and placed him down. The video then showed the older son climbing onto the same platform.

Instead of an intervention, the woman placed her order while helping her son off the platform. The video skipped to the part when the two of them came in contact with a paper bag, whose contents were unknown. 

Whether it was their order or another customer’s is unconfirmed. However, they curiously grabbed it and put their hands inside it to investigate. When they were done, the older child placed the package where it belonged. 

The younger child found himself in front of the display unit once more and began happily bouncing as his mother continued to wait for her order, while observing him. The video has surpassed 2 million views and continues to go viral. 

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TikTok Reacted to The Kids Being Kids, But X Had Thoughts on The Mom With Two Sons

Since it was shared by the content creator with a caption: “When no home training shows…,” many followers of the account responded to the comment. Some agreed about kids being kids, but felt the parents were also responsible for their children’s actions in public.

A user who resonated with that said, “Parents should be parents and teach their kids how to behave in a public setting.” Another user who agreed with the comment chimed in, saying, “The mom needs home training. 

Similarly, many were curious about the behavior of both the children and their mother. However, it didn’t take very long for the video to surface on X.

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The verified account @FLCons not only shared the story but asked followers and users: “Do you say something, or mind your own business?”In the comment section, the verified user claimed to believe that people should hold the parent accountable.

They said, “I’m really of the opinion that we need to start calling this out…” While many agreed with the accountability, others strongly disagreed. And claimed they would mind their own business.

One such user reasoned, saying, “I didn’t see them climbing over the counter, screaming and yelling, and throwing food, smashing the register, and knocking things down all over the store.”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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