A woman has come to social media looking for answers after an incident involving a mom and her 10-year-old son. The woman, who either owns a drink vendor stand or works at one, was blasted by the child's mother after selling him a drink containing Red Bull, even though he walked up to the window, ordered it himself, and paid for it.

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Mom lets her 10 year old order a Red Bull lemonade ALONE at the window. ?



Then she rages at the worker for “selling it to her son” instead of admitting she failed to supervise or raise a kid who actually follows instructions. ?



Zero accountability. All blame-shifting.

Worker… pic.twitter.com/X531VoXxI6 — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 24, 2026

The Boy Who Ordered the Drink Was Only 10 Years Old

The worker at the center of the debate explained in a clip that has since been reshared by X user @HistorianUSA1 that the incident happened during a lacrosse tournament over the weekend.

According to the woman, a young boy came up to the window and ordered a drink. She says he asked for a peach lemonade, and then asked her to add Red Bull, mango boba, and a candy topper. After handing him the drink, she jokingly told him, "Congratulations, you ordered the most expensive drink today." The boy then walked away happy as could be. But about an hour later, the woman says a mom approached the window holding the same drink. She asked whether it contained Red Bull, and after looking at the label on the cup, the employee confirmed that it did.

At that point, the worker says she was confused and wondered whether there was a problem with the drink itself. She even thought maybe the woman was upset because she forgot to include the Red Bull.

Feels like two separate issues:



Should a kid have it?



Is that the worker’s job to know?

Those aren’t the same question. — FedSlayer (@FedSlayer) June 24, 2026

Instead, the woman asked how much Red Bull was in the beverage. The employee responded that there should be an entire can in it before asking, "Is there a problem with it?" That's when the woman allegedly told her she never should have sold a drink containing Red Bull to her son.

The worker says she calmly explained that the boy had come up to the window and purchased the drink himself. She also noted that kids frequently order Red Bull drinks from the stand without issue. "If the parent is not with the child, I don't know that they can't have it," she told viewers.

According to the worker, the mom then walked away "very angry with me." Given how things unfolded, the employee is now wondering whether she should start asking kids if they have their parents' permission before ordering a drink with Red Bull or continue serving children who come to the window and place an order on their own. And it seems commenters were pretty divided on the matter.

One person wrote, "I would not let my 10-year-old go up to a window and order alone without me close by and supervising." Others, however, felt the vendor was wrong for serving an energy drink that is generally marketed for adults. For now, it seems the woman will have to use her own judgment the next time she's faced with a similar situation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the interaction or whether the child had permission to purchase the drink.