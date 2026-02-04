McDonald's is getting in on the luxury food trend with free “McCaviar” kits available just ahead of Valentine's Day. But will the caviar be any good?

Each kit comes with a one-ounce tin of premium baerii sturgeon caviar, creme fraîche, and a fancy caviar spoon—plus a $25 McDonalds gift card to cover fresh McNuggets.

The "McCaviar" kit, launching Feb. 10, 2026, comes after the viral success of Simon Kim's “Golden Nugget” at COQODAQ. The Golden Nugget is a crispy fried Korean chicken nugget, topped with salty trout roe, that goes for $28.

Toward the end of 2025, TikTok creators shared clips of McDonald's menu items topped with caviar arranged in upscale presentations at formal events. Now the fast food chain is taking ownership of the high-low food pairing trend with their very own official McCaviar kit.

TikTok creators who got to taste McDonald’s take on caviar-topped nuggets ahead of the kit’s release are sharing their reactions. People discussing the McCaviar kit release on social media look forward to trying the treat for themselves.

McDonald's McCaviar kits will not be available in stores. Instead, the free kits will drop at 11am EST on Feb. 10, 2026, and will be available to order online at mcnuggetcaviar.com.

“Easily the bougiest way to eat fast food.”

Content creator Zach, @snachwithzach, spooned caviar from his free McCaviar kit onto a McNugget spread with creme fraîche. Zach took a bite and said, “The saltiness from the caviar works great with the nugget. The creme fraîche adds a nice creaminess… It's easily the bougiest way to eat fast food.”

@snachwithzach McDonald’s new McNugget Caviar kits are here and we’re trying it out first thanks to them. Releasing for free on February 10th, the McDonald’s McNugget Caviar kits are a partnership with New York City’s Paramount Caviar. They are available FOR FREE that day while supplies last starting at 11 AM EST. Each kit contains a one ounce tin of premium Baerii Sturgeon caviar, a $25 Arch Card to cover your McNuggets, a caviar key, a mother of pearl spoon, and container of Vermont Creamery creme fraiche. It’s the perfect thing for your Valentine’s Day date night or just for yourself. Will you be trying your hand at picking up McDonald’s new McNugget Caviar kit? #mcdonalds #fastfood #caviar #valentinesdaygift #foodtok ♬ original sound - snachwithzach

Just to be sure it was good, he made his dad try it.

Zach’s dad said, “It's actually not bad.” The father and son agreed that caviar on a cracker seems boring once you’ve had it on a McNugget.

Foodie is “kinda mad” that she liked it so much

Food writer @baileyfink_ announced, “McDonald's just released its own caviar. McNugget caviar. Those are words I never thought I would say.” She downed a McNugget topped with a big dollop of crème fraîche and caviar.

“Why is it so good? Crispy Mcnuggets, cool tangy crème fraîche. True pop of salt,” she said. “Kinda mad how much I like it. Well, I guess this is my new lifestyle.”

McCaviar is the first caviar they ever tasted

Daniel and Taylor Hastings revealed that trying the McCaviar kit was their first time tasting caviar. The verdict? “The nugget was awesome. No surprise,” the couple agreed.

@danielhastings_ McNugget Caviar was not on my bingo card for 2026… @Taylor Hastings Shoutout @McDonald’s for the gift ? ♬ Yacht Club - MusicBox

However, they did ask one question: “Is anybody truly a fan of caviar?”

Social media has other opinions

Now that we've heard from people who have tasted the McCaviar, we can laugh at those who are imagining what it tastes like over on X.

I’m not sure I want to know what fish the McCaviar comes from. https://t.co/A1EAJ4OvAP — Toed nails (@NailsToed) February 2, 2026

the mccaviar doin its little dancey dance after it explodes out of my chest pic.twitter.com/1V9dRy0VG0 — edith . ?️‍⚧️??️‍⚧️ (@ruggyscruggy) February 2, 2026

I knew I shouldn't have ordered the McCaviar https://t.co/lFZQMnVgZZ pic.twitter.com/Vq0Kh0L5iI — Tyrfing Who Erased His Name (@HallowedTyrfing) February 3, 2026

Me after one bite of the McCaviar https://t.co/epJCJaw3JU pic.twitter.com/XKMJ0AoJYu — Emaildotcom (@ClaireALeonB) February 2, 2026

