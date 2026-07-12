McDonald’s Employee Stops Rolling SUV After Medical Emergency

A viral video highlights the actions of a McDonald's employee who helped prevent a potentially serious accident. In the clip posted to X, the employee has to think on his feet and act quickly to help protect a mother, her children, and others nearby.

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Pedro Viloria jumped through the drive-thru window at his McDonald's and stopped a rolling SUV in Doral, Florida. The driver, an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer, had suffered a medical emergency with her two children in the car.

Speaking to the news after the incident, Viloria said that he noticed that the woman was struggling to breathe and he knew immediately that something was wrong with her. When her foot slipped off the brake and the SUV began rolling forward, he made the quick decision to jump through the drive-thru window and help her.

He stopped the SUV just before it hit the curb. According to authorities, another customer, identified as a paramedic, rushed out of their car to assist the off-duty officer.

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McDonald's employee is a hero for helping an off-duty policewoman.



A quick-thinking McDonald's employee, Pedro Viloria, jumped through the drive-thru window and stopped a rolling SUV in Doral, Florida. The driver, an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer, had suffered a medical… pic.twitter.com/8BM05mKQ2X — Gitmo (Health is a Wealth) ???? (@Gitmo99) July 8, 2026

Online Viloria is being praised for his heroism. One commenter wrote, "THIS is what America is all about! People of different races & genders helping others! God Bless those who helped the distressed officer! HEROES all!"

Commenters Praise Employee's Quick Response

One commenter poses a good question and wrote, "What would you do if you were in a similar situation?" Viloria's actions were undoubtedly brave, and it would not be easy for many to jump into action the way that he did particularly without emergency response training.

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Another user said, "Real hero move by that McDonald's employee — jumping through the window to stop the rolling SUV and save the officer and her kids. Quick thinking like that restores faith in people."

Officials did not release further details about the officer's condition but credited Viloria with stopping the vehicle before it reached the curb.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify additional details about the incident. Information in this article is based on local news reporting and the viral video shared online.