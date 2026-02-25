“It’s here”: Matthew McConaughey speaks about the inevitability of AI in Hollywood. Some are questioning his motivation

Matthew McConaughey is the latest actor to comment on AI in Hollywood, but this time, people are questioning the timing of his words.

Featured Video

While some big names in the industry are embracing AI, most are refusing to accept the technology, especially actors. In the case of McConaughey, he is being pragmatic. The Oscar winner believes an AI takeover is inevitable in Hollywood and is offering suggestions on how actors can prepare for it.

At the end of 2025, McConaughey secured eight trademarks from the US Patent and Trademark Office to protect his voice and likeness from being misused by AI. However, he also invested in ElevenLabs, a leading AI-powered voice generation platform.

Advertisement

What did Matthew McConaughey say about AI?

McConaughey recently sat down with Oscar nominee (and former Interstellar costar) Timothée Chalamet during a town hall hosted by Variety and explained his thoughts on the future of AI in the industry.

“It’s already here,” McConaughey said. “Don’t deny it. It’s not going to be enough to sit on the sidelines and make the moral plea that, ‘No, this is wrong.’ It’s not gonna last. There’s too much money to be made, and it’s too productive. It’s here! “So I say: ‘Own yourself.’ Voice, likeness, etc. Trademark it. Whatever you gotta do… so when it comes, no one can steal you.”

#MatthewMcConaughey predicts to #TimothéeChalamet that AI actors will crash the #Oscars: “It’s damn sure going to infiltrate our category.”



“Will we, in five years, have Best AI Film? Best AI Actor? Maybe. I think it could become another category. I’m not sure. It’s going to be… pic.twitter.com/hgX3xDypLy — Variety (@Variety) February 19, 2026

Advertisement

McConaughey also thinks AI will “infiltrate” the Oscars, which will lead to categories for “Best AI Film" and “Best AI Actor.”

Fans react to Matthew McConaughey's AI stance

It doesn't seem like McConaughey is a fan of AI, but the actor does fully believe it is the future of filmmaking. While some people understand where McConaughey is coming from and think actors should protect themselves, others think the star is giving in too easily. The fact that he's invested in ElevenLabs is also giving a lot of people pause.

The fear is setting in. "I hate the fact that he could be right about this," wrote @Carnaville. "It's a big fear indeed."

Advertisement

"Arts are not to be invaded by those who do not appreciate them beyond the for-profit aspect of it," @gallireist suggested. "Acting is an embodied art form, channeling emotions in the most powerful way possible. It’s a skill that very few possess masterfully, which is what makes it great."

Debates about the meaning of McConaughey's words are ongoing.

I don’t think this is speaking in support. This was speaking very matter-of-fact, his statements were along the lines of “this is just the way it is and will be for better or worse” — Arcane (@ArcaneMaster1) February 19, 2026

"'Sell your likeness and your voice' says one of the vanishingly few people on planet earth who actually can do that," wrote @SiGallagher. "Thanks, Matt, massive help there."

Advertisement

"Andy Serkis should have won, like, five Oscars for his performance capture work at this point," argued @mediaartstalent. "So, if an AI ‘actor’ gets nominated before him, Hollywood should just pack it all up and call it a day."

Others pointed out a very important factor: McCounaughey is invested in AI.

"Matthew McConaughey is an early investor in GenAI platforms," points out @Richmond_Lee. "He has a financial stake in promoting the message that this tech is inevitable and profitable..."

Matthew McConaughey is an early investor in GenAI platforms. He has a financial stake in promoting the message that this tech is inevitable and profitable and we must submit to it (all untrue). Not disclosing this is a moral and journalistic failure. https://t.co/i6fkxkhLiq pic.twitter.com/j8B1d1ZZYi — Art-Eater ➡️⬇️↘️?? (@Richmond_Lee) February 20, 2026

Advertisement

The rich will get richer, others bemoaned. "The 1% of the 1% will be the only ones profiting from this, once the initial breeze of early adoption blows through," said @nickchiosa. "It will be executives and platforms profiting, and those who’ve licensed their likenesses will see fees dwindle over time."

Ultimately, @ToddHaberkorn provided some needed perspective: "But the thing is, it doesn't have to go that way. We're acting like this is beyond our control."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.