Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

“A passion project”: YouTuber Markiplier’s self-produced movie “Iron Lung” exceeds expectations at the box office

"Markiplier can legit be the next Blumhouse making solid low budget horror movies."

5:00 PM CST on February 2, 2026

iron lung movie screenshot
Markiplier/YouTube

Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, is proving that independent cinema is still thriving. The YouTuber's new film, Iron Lung, was released in 4,161 theaters this weekend and is already a major success.

Featured Video

Fischbach wrote and directed Iron Lung, a sci-fi horror film based on the video game of the same name by David Szymanski.

The plot follows "a convict named Simon (Fischbach) who is forced to pilot a submarine through a desolate moon's ocean of blood, after an event known as the Quiet Rapture caused the majority of humanity and all stars to disappear without warning."

Advertisement

In addition to Fischbach, the film stars Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker, Elsie Lovelock, Elle LaMont, Seán McLoughlin, and Isaac McKee.

How much did Iron Lung make opening weekend?

Iron Lung was number one at the box office domestically on its opening day, earning $9 million. While that number might not be high for some releases, it's already 3 times the film's production budget.

Markiplier/YouTube
Advertisement

Iron Lung ultimately came in second this weekend to Sam Raimi's Send Help, but Fischbach is rightfully celebrating. The project made $17.8 million in North America and $3 million internationally, bringing its worldwide weekend total to $21.7 million.

Markiplier and fans react to Iron Lung's success

Considering Fischbach self-financed and distributed Iron Lung himself, it's no surprise to see him celebrating. The filmmaker got emotional during a recent live stream.

“I’m tearing up at the beginning of this,” Fischbach said. “It’s been a bit of an emotional day in the best way possible. So I’ll first say, ‘Thank you guys so much.'”

Advertisement
Markiplier/YouTube

“It’s kind of a hero moment to showcase indie filmmaking is possible,” he added.

Film fans are also celebrating the success of the indie feature.

Advertisement

People have high hopes for the YouTuber.

And they're are loving the fact that Iron Lung beat Melania.

Advertisement

It's pretty cool.

He's come a long way.

Advertisement

Despite its box office success, Iron Lung has received mixed reactions from critics. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 50% critics' score. However, its audience score is an impressive 89%.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

Is Moltbook, the social network for AI agents, actually real? Kind of

Turns out humans can script Moltbook bots.

February 2, 2026
Trending

“Somebody’s asking $5,000”: Costco shock-drops Kirkland Nike dunks and sneakerheads lose their minds

Resellers went wild over the weekend.

February 2, 2026
Tech

“Gave me a good laugh”: Reddit spotted a prefab tiny home seller using “The Sims” mockups instead of real photos

"Basically the Temu version of AutoCAD."

February 2, 2026
Entertainment

“I don’t trust anything she touches”: Infamous “ANTM” contestant Lisa D’Amato fires back at Tyra Banks’ doc with her own tell-all

"Something else is cooking w/out any 'input' from Tyra."

February 2, 2026
Trending

The internet mourns Finnegan Fox, who appeared in “Overwatch 2” and countless YouTube videos

"Rest in Peace, Finnegan. You brought joy to the world."

February 2, 2026
Viral Politics

“Poor, pathetic, talentless, dope”: Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Grammys joke about Epstein

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast."

February 2, 2026
Advertisement