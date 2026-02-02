“A passion project”: YouTuber Markiplier’s self-produced movie “Iron Lung” exceeds expectations at the box office

Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, is proving that independent cinema is still thriving. The YouTuber's new film, Iron Lung, was released in 4,161 theaters this weekend and is already a major success.

Fischbach wrote and directed Iron Lung, a sci-fi horror film based on the video game of the same name by David Szymanski.

The plot follows "a convict named Simon (Fischbach) who is forced to pilot a submarine through a desolate moon's ocean of blood, after an event known as the Quiet Rapture caused the majority of humanity and all stars to disappear without warning."

In addition to Fischbach, the film stars Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker, Elsie Lovelock, Elle LaMont, Seán McLoughlin, and Isaac McKee.

How much did Iron Lung make opening weekend?

Iron Lung was number one at the box office domestically on its opening day, earning $9 million. While that number might not be high for some releases, it's already 3 times the film's production budget.

Iron Lung ultimately came in second this weekend to Sam Raimi's Send Help, but Fischbach is rightfully celebrating. The project made $17.8 million in North America and $3 million internationally, bringing its worldwide weekend total to $21.7 million.

Markiplier and fans react to Iron Lung's success

Considering Fischbach self-financed and distributed Iron Lung himself, it's no surprise to see him celebrating. The filmmaker got emotional during a recent live stream.

“I’m tearing up at the beginning of this,” Fischbach said. “It’s been a bit of an emotional day in the best way possible. So I’ll first say, ‘Thank you guys so much.'”

“It’s kind of a hero moment to showcase indie filmmaking is possible,” he added.

Film fans are also celebrating the success of the indie feature.

this is flying so far under the radar but… holy shit



a self-financed and self-distributed movie from YouTuber is fighting for number one at the box office this weekend pic.twitter.com/wmBhwxEHC1 — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) January 31, 2026

People have high hopes for the YouTuber.

Markiplier can legit be the next Blumhouse making solid low budget horror movies, except with competent writing https://t.co/PJZVsp80Z6 — ENDERTRAP CO. (@EndertrapC) January 31, 2026

And they're are loving the fact that Iron Lung beat Melania.

could you imagine being the first lady of the united states and a YOUTUBER outperforms you at the BOX OFFICE https://t.co/8zIGnta94B — hunter (@hunter_hhhh) January 31, 2026

It's pretty cool.

mark doing this movie solely as a passion project without expecting to break even budget wise yet surpasses that opening day is just another reminder of the influence this man has https://t.co/48GTZMCszO — michele ❥ (@macheteplier) January 30, 2026

He's come a long way.

halfway through Iron Lung it hit me that the man on screen of this internationally released film was the silly red-haired youtuber I used to watch between classes in middle school. i’m so proud of him fr — ‎⛧°.⋆ Elliot ⋆.°⛧ (@lio_latte) January 31, 2026

Despite its box office success, Iron Lung has received mixed reactions from critics. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 50% critics' score. However, its audience score is an impressive 89%.

