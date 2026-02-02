“A passion project”: YouTuber Markiplier’s self-produced movie “Iron Lung” exceeds expectations at the box office

Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, is proving that independent cinema is still thriving. The YouTuber's new film, Iron Lung, was released in 4,161 theaters this weekend and is already a major success.
Fischbach wrote and directed Iron Lung, a sci-fi horror film based on the video game of the same name by David Szymanski.
The plot follows "a convict named Simon (Fischbach) who is forced to pilot a submarine through a desolate moon's ocean of blood, after an event known as the Quiet Rapture caused the majority of humanity and all stars to disappear without warning."
In addition to Fischbach, the film stars Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker, Elsie Lovelock, Elle LaMont, Seán McLoughlin, and Isaac McKee.
How much did Iron Lung make opening weekend?
Iron Lung was number one at the box office domestically on its opening day, earning $9 million. While that number might not be high for some releases, it's already 3 times the film's production budget.
Iron Lung ultimately came in second this weekend to Sam Raimi's Send Help, but Fischbach is rightfully celebrating. The project made $17.8 million in North America and $3 million internationally, bringing its worldwide weekend total to $21.7 million.
Markiplier and fans react to Iron Lung's success
Considering Fischbach self-financed and distributed Iron Lung himself, it's no surprise to see him celebrating. The filmmaker got emotional during a recent live stream.
“I’m tearing up at the beginning of this,” Fischbach said. “It’s been a bit of an emotional day in the best way possible. So I’ll first say, ‘Thank you guys so much.'”
“It’s kind of a hero moment to showcase indie filmmaking is possible,” he added.
Film fans are also celebrating the success of the indie feature.
People have high hopes for the YouTuber.
And they're are loving the fact that Iron Lung beat Melania.
It's pretty cool.
He's come a long way.
Despite its box office success, Iron Lung has received mixed reactions from critics. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 50% critics' score. However, its audience score is an impressive 89%.
