Man’s Viral Acts of Kindness for Elderly Widow Spark Debate



A video shared on X has sparked debate after it showed a man delivering free firewood to an elderly widow and documenting the interaction. In a clip shared by X user @mattvanswol, a man can be seen filming himself visiting an elderly woman at her home. According to the X user's caption, the man received a call from the woman, whose name is Nana Abernathy, saying she needed some firewood because she was cold and couldn't heat her home. Her husband had recently passed away, and she was having difficulty getting by on her own.

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The man, who is allegedly the owner of a tree company, showed up with a truckload of firewood at no cost to her.

In December, an 85-year-old North Carolina widow called a tree company begging for firewood, she said she was cold and couldn't heat her home.



The owner delivered it free and then fixed her roof, her heat, her car, raised $20,000 for her Christmas... and STILL maintains her… pic.twitter.com/kJOnxZnTJZ — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 23, 2026

The X Post Also Claims He Repaired Her Roof and Heating Unit

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After telling the woman he was giving her a load of firewood for free and that he “ain’t coming back for no money,” she begins to tear up over the generous gesture.

He tells her he knows she said she was having a rough time and that he’s just trying to help people out. He also says he wanted to give her something before Christmas. “That’s the nicest Christmas present I could get,” she says as she chokes back tears.

While he filmed that entire interaction, the clip then jumps to another visit he made to her home during warmer weather. It shows him and his team clearing out the area where the firewood was stored before putting down red mulch and flowers.

According to the X user, the man not only gave her free firewood chopped into smaller pieces so she could manage it, but also fixed her roof, repaired her heating unit, put new tires on her car, and even raised $20,000 for her for Christmas. The post also claims he continues to maintain her property for free and checks on her every week.

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God Bless this dude and his entire crew and their families and this little old lady ? And no, Jesus wouldn’t have made content out of this thing. But others would make sure to do that. The message for all of us is to pay it forward and to show kindness and compassion. — Muña Zaldrīzoti (Mother of Dragons) (@AnogarZaldrizo) July 24, 2026

But not everyone was quick to commend his generous acts. “Well that WOULD have been great if he hadn’t filmed himself,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Jesus wouldn’t have made content out of all of it…” Others, however, applauded him. “Oh man, this is what it's about,” one person wrote. “God bless this dude,” another added. And someone else called him a “real American.”

Another commenter, however, summarized the message they took from the video, writing, “The message for all of us is to pay it forward and to show kindness and compassion.”

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the viral post. The reporting above is based on footage shared online and publicly available social media commentary.