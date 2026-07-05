A Reddit user shared that his wife wants to end their marriage after what he described as a dramatic change in her beliefs. He took to the subreddit r/BoyDinnerDiaries to share his experience. His wife wants a divorce because according to him, she wants to live a life of activism that he is not on board with.

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This all started after they had their first child. He said the childbirth brought them together, but she began experiencing changes that drove them apart. “We were tired but adjusting, and I always heard the baby years can be hard, so I thought my wife and I were in a good place and building our family. And the little fights (not really me fighting) would go away over time. I even suggested she go to the OB to maybe talk about PPD if something was wrong she couldn’t tell me. Nope.”

He Says Their Relationship Continued to Deteriorate

He continued, “We moved to a bigger place we really liked and that’s when things started. I already annoyed her, but now she couldn’t stand me. I always said the wrong thing or failed to respond in the way she wanted, I never listen to her, I don’t care about her feelings, etc. I would interrupt her accidentally and suddenly she’d be shouting at me ‘I hate you!’ And storming off.”

She wanted to divorce because they didn’t see eye-to-eye anymore after she got into new interests. “Then things got a little stranger. My wife had a spiritual awakening and became interested in with psychics, spiritual healing, environmental activism, the god particle, reiki, etc. She wanted to be a famous psychic healer. She claims to speak to spirits, see orbs, get premonitions, astral travel in dreams, have sympathetic pains along with her visions, etc. She got mad that I don’t believe in that stuff (I’m literally a scientist for a living) and that I don’t believe she’s psychic.”

Things only seemed to get worse between them. “She also got a message her life mission is environmental activism in third world countries (she has never done anything like this before). And because I don’t want to leave my stable job and travel the world filming her content for her I’m ‘giving up on the marriage” and “not fighting for her.’”

He added, “About that mission. She doesn’t just want to be an activist, but a leader of activism. Known for her work. A famous activist. But somehow she’s enlightened and has no ego. She also thinks she can be a famous psychic medium like Theresa Caputo (who I think is just a fraud as any other cold reader). Some days she’s gonna move to California, some days it’s Bali, or Ghana, or who knows.”

Many commenters encouraged the original poster to seek professional support while others shared similar experiences from their own lives. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/BoyDinnerDiaries.