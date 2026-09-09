Man Says He Canceled Hinge Date After Her Interest Faded

A TikTok video from @owenreeman is gaining traction online after he shared the story of a Hinge date he ultimately decided to cancel. The video has amassed more than 225,000 views and 246 comments, with viewers weighing in on his decision and the way he handled the situation.

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In the video, @owenreeman, whose first name is Owen, describes a potential first date. According to his story, he bought flowers a few days beforehand and kept them in a vase in his home. As the date drew closer, he said the woman he was talking to seemed to pull away. He decided to cancel the date.

"I'm not proud of it. I don't condone my actions," he says in the video.

Owen matched with the woman on Hinge, a dating app, earlier in the week. Their conversation moved from Hinge to WhatsApp, and he said things initially seemed promising. On Friday, he bought flowers and placed them in water to keep them fresh through the weekend.

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In the days leading up to the date, however, he said her behavior seemed to change. "She seemed less interested, the vibes were off," he says.

When he let her know the date was canceled, she was upset, which he said he understood. Although he believed she was still interested, Owen said he decided on his own that the date was unlikely to lead anywhere.

The TikTok sparked debate about modern dating

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Although Owen acknowledged that he was not proud of his decision, the video prompted viewers to debate whether he should have asked her how she felt.

One commenter wrote, "If this doesn’t sum up modern dating I don’t know what does."

Another commenter said, "How would you know it wouldn’t go anywhere until you’ve met them in person?! that’s absolutely crazy to me."

Other commenters offered Owen advice about navigating future dates, particularly when it comes to giving a potential connection a chance before deciding it may not work out.

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Image Credit: TikTok/@owenreeman

Owen suggested that nerves may have played a role in his decision to cancel the date. Several commenters encouraged him to give future dates a chance, particularly after meeting someone in person, rather than making a decision based solely on how their conversations felt beforehand. Others emphasized that texting can offer a different impression than an in-person meeting.

"There’s an internet spark and a real life spark bro you can’t fully judge how a relationship could go based off texting without meeting them," another commenter wrote.

The comment section is filled with dating advice and encouragement, which is a rare and uplifting thing to see on a TikTok video. Still, others were fixated on the flowers that he had bought, playfully teasing Owen for purchasing them so early.

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One commenter joked about the situation. They wrote, "you wanted to keep the flowers its okay."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in the TikTok video, which are based solely on @owenreeman’s account. The reactions cited in this story are from commenters on the video.