A video shared on X is drawing attention after a man claimed he returned from vacation to find his home ransacked and many of his belongings missing.

Featured Video

In the clip, the man walks through what appears to be his apartment, saying he found the front door partially open and several items—including his air conditioner—gone. The video has since sparked debate online, with some viewers expressing sympathy while others questioned whether there was more to the story.

You came back from vacation and walked into THIS absolute nightmare ?



Robbed blind. AC unit ripped out the wall. Jordans, coats, everything gone. Place trashed like a warzone.



Calls 911? Nobody shows.



“I’m so sick of living in the hood, bro.”



This is what soft-on-crime… pic.twitter.com/ROQM6nvfvN — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 30, 2026

Man Says He Returned to Find His Home Ransacked

“I just went on a vacation,” he says in the video. “I’m like, ‘What happened here?’” He turns the camera to show what appears to be a ransacked home. He returned from his trip to find his door was partially open, and the inside was in even worse shape. “I don’t know if I’ve been robbed,” he adds. “What happened?”

He continues to walk around, showing the state of his home. He claims thieves took items throughout the apartment, including an air conditioner. “They took everything in my closet,” he says. “I’m so tired of living in the hood.”

The police were called, but the man said he couldn’t get anyone to answer. At the end of the video, you can hear the pain in his voice.

The video was reposted by another X account that blamed the alleged burglary on soft-on-crime policies. However, commenters on the site thought there was more to the story than they were being told.

One commenter suggested he may have staged the damage for social media attention. “Sweaty af from tearing up his own house lmfaoo,” they wrote. Another claimed he was scamming his apartment building. “He moved out of this trashed out place into a new apartment. Claimed someone robbed his place, then used his renters insurance to pay the damages. It's a known scam.”

Others thought he may have brought it on himself by posting his vacation photos online. “That’s what happens when you post vacay photos on social media while you're still on vacation. No sympathy,” someone wrote. Another added, “One hundred percent somebody you know that knows you were on vacation.”

Other people felt sorry for him. They believed his home was actually trashed while he was traveling. One commenter gave him words of encouragement. “Keep your head up bro and never let them drag you down to their level,” they wrote. :”Compile your CV and written references from work, community and professional associates and go get you a new address around better people. Trust me when I say, seeking help to better circumstances is possibly the easiest route to travel, with greater outcomes than you can sometimes imagine. Stay strong Bro!!”

While we can’t verify for certain if this story is true or a way to garner likes from social media, people had mixed feelings about it. Some people were not buying it, while others thought it may have been his fault for sharing that he was away on vacation.

The video drew mixed reactions, with some commenters expressing sympathy and others questioning whether viewers had enough information to know what happened.