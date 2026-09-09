Customer service isn’t an easy job, especially for cashiers who have to deal with patrons all day long. @ly.talks on TikTok wondered why he only sees cashiers standing all day, with Aldi being the only store that allows them to sit down. He started a conversation that left people discussing what employees deserve in the workplace.

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Ly’s video received 60,500 likes and 1,703 comments. He says, “My question is, why aren’t cashiers allowed to sit down when they are working? Why do they have to stand on their two feet the whole time just to scan some items and collect cash?” He continues, “Aldi is the only store that allows their employees to sit down while they’re completing their transactions.”

He continued to explain why he thought it didn’t make sense that cashiers couldn’t do their job while in a chair. “All these big name stores, you’re telling me that these employees can’t sit down while they are doing all of these transactions? I feel there is no point in standing on your two feet while using your hands most of the time. You’re using your hands most of the time.”

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It was clear he was upset about this. He wanted cashiers to feel more comfortable at work. It was important to him that they were able to take care of their bodies while doing their jobs.

He couldn’t understand why some jobs allowed people to sit all day, while others, like cashier positions, required employees to stand.

People on TikTok shared their thoughts on the questions he posed. Many of them had experience in the customer service industry and had their own opinions about the working conditions.

Commenters Debate Working Conditions for Cashiers.

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“Thank you. It’s hard being on your feet all day,” one person wrote. Another commenter added, “They think sitting is ‘unprofessional, ' but what really is unprofessional is an employee who is about to collapse from being overworked.”

Several other commenters said they agreed with Ly. “Why don't cashiers make a livable wage?” asked one user. Another commenter, who said they work as a cashier, explained why sitting may not always be practical. “As a cashier to be honest, it's because when we don't have a customer, there are other things to do. There's cleaning to be done in between customers. There's filling things such as candy and cigarettes and bags. There's walking out onto the floor and cleaning things out on the floor they're sweeping so as much as we appreciate you wanting us to sit we simply don't have time,” they wrote.

His questions prompted a broader discussion about working conditions for service employees.

The discussion reflected differing views on working conditions for cashiers, with some commenters agreeing that employees should be allowed to sit and others explaining why sitting may not always be practical during a shift.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in the TikTok video. The information above is based solely on Ly’s account and the comments shared in response to his post.