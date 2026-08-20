Man Ordered Sushi for Five Friends and Had to Cancel After an Argument With His Girlfriend — Then She Left Anyway

A Redditor has sparked discussions over boundaries in relationships and cohabitation etiquette after revealing that a disagreement between him and his girlfriend erupted after he invited a group of friends to the couple’s shared residence without discussing it with her.

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Captioned “Girlfriend completely nuked the night so now this is my boy dinner,” the post was originally posted by Reddit user Such-Clothes4055 under the subreddit r/BoyDinnerDiaries.

The original poster uploaded an image featuring four plates of sushi that he had ordered to enjoy with his friends while hanging out.

“Had 5 friends coming over tonight and I ordered all this sushi ahead of time because we were supposed to chill, drink, hang out, whole thing,” the user said.

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However, he said his plan backfired when he informed his girlfriend at the last minute. According to the Redditor, his partner got upset with him over his lack of communication and not telling her sooner and complained that the place was in an unsuitable state to host visitors at the time. She voiced frustration that the boyfriend makes abrupt plans and never considers her situation or schedule.

“About 40 minutes before everyone was supposed to get here my girlfriend starts getting pissed that I invited people over without making some big plan with her first. Which is weird because I told her about it days ago and she literally said it was fine.”

“Then she starts saying the apartment is a mess, that she doesn’t want people here, that I “never think about her” and somehow it turned into a full argument over like ten different things that had nothing to do with tonight,” the post read.

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She threatened that she would leave the house if the guests still came over, forcing the boyfriend to cancel plans. However, despite him backing off, the girlfriend spent the night at a friend’s house.

“At one point she said if my friends came over she was leaving and not coming back tonight. Mood was completely dead by then so I just canceled on everyone and told them something came up. She grabbed her stuff and went to her friends place anyway.”

“So now I’m sitting here alone with enough sushi for a small wedding. Great night.”

How Reddit Responded

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The situation has drawn a wide range of responses from users on the platform. Some sided with the girlfriend, saying the boyfriend should have sought his partner's consent before inviting friends over.

However, some defended the boyfriend, saying that casual visits from friends should not require advance permission from a partner.

“This is top tier manipulation. You should’ve invited your friends and dealt with the consequences later, next time the apartment will be spotless and it will be a new reason I assure you,” one Redditor commented.

Another added, “Call 'em back. I don't understand why she made your guys-night all about her. It was not about her.”

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One commenter went further, speculating without evidence that the girlfriend's behavior might indicate infidelity, writing, “Your girl picked a fight and used it as an excuse to spend the night somewhere else. I hope I'm wrong but your girlfriend might be someone else's girlfriend.”

nother commenter urged the poster to call his friends back, saying there was no reason to sit alone with 'a mountain of sushi and an empty night.'

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared in r/BoyDinnerDiaries by user Such-Clothes4055.

