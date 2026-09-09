A TikTok video from creator @christiancooks99 has amassed more than 110,000 views and nearly 900 comments after he shared how a first date with a woman he matched with on Hinge took an unexpected turn.

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He said the two appeared equally interested in getting to know each other, despite the woman being a few years older than him. He said her age did not bother him because he expected her to be more settled in life.

Christian said that after several days of texting, he asked her out, and she agreed. After picking a restaurant for their first date, they agreed that he would pick her up.

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On the day of the date, he picked her up and said her outfit made him feel slightly underdressed. He said that they both seemed to enjoy the ride to the restaurant.

However, when they arrived at the restaurant, Christian said he went to confirm their reservation for two. The host then asked, ‘Do you mean a party of 12?’ But before he had time to process anything, his date grabbed his hand and ushered him over to the large gathering.

Christian said he was confused since he initially expected a dinner for two. When they arrived at the table, the young lady introduced him as her boyfriend. And as they sat, her friends began examining him with questions about their relationship and his career. Christian said he exaggerated his career and success because he felt his date had not been upfront with him.

The Date Took an Unexpected Turn When the Bill Arrived

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Christian said the group spent two and a half hours at the table, where they ordered wine, appetizers and food. Then, the waiter brought over a single check to their table. He said his date immediately grabbed it.

When she grabbed the bill, Christian said he assumed she intended to pay, but her friends stopped her. They said, "You can't do that. It's your birthday, we're here to celebrate you." Christian said that was when she handed the bill to him.

He said he then believed she had planned for him to attend the birthday dinner with her friends.

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Christian said he immediately told the group he would not cover the entire bill but offered to contribute $100. According to Christian, she had told her friends that he would pay for the group. He said his refusal surprised the group. Some of her friends went to the bathroom and didn't return.

Christian said he eventually went to look for the friends who had left. Instead, he exited the restaurant, leaving his date to sort out the bill.

Several commenters said they supported the way Christian handled the situation. One commenter wrote, "Wow! I’m so proud of you! You stopped letting people walk all over you because you’re a nice guy."

Another commenter suggested that the dinner may have been planned in advance. They wrote, "Honestly, this whole thing seemed premeditated! it sounds like this was her plan the whole time and the friends were in on it. trying to pull a fast one on you. thats WILD."

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Other commenters continued to discuss whether Christian handled the situation appropriately after discovering he was expected to pay for a group dinner. Several focused on the importance of communicating expectations about who will pay before a date.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in the TikTok video, including the circumstances surrounding the dinner and the bill. The details are based solely on @christiancooks99’s account of the date.