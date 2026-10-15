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Man on TikTok Calls Out Men Who Struggle With Dating: ‘You Guys Are Simply Boring’

4:21 AM CDT on October 15, 2026

TikToker explains why men are single.

TikToker explains why men are single.

|TikTok/@bernyflow94

A TikTok posted by creator @bernyflow94 on October 13, 2026, shows him giving men dating advice. The video drew about 352,000 views and 75,100 likes at the time of publication.

“I’m going to upset a lot of men by saying this, but it has to be said,” the TikToker warns viewers. He says many men struggle to find success dating women for one reason. “A lot of you guys are simply boring, right?” he claims.

He says those men lack conversation skills. They message women with short questions about what they are doing and where they are going. Some ask when they will see the woman, while others also ask her to send a picture at the very beginning.

He claims men then get mad at women for not giving them a chance. “Can you blame them?” he asks. The creator says men do not plan anything, take initiative or take action. “You just don’t know how to talk.” He asks why men try to date if they cannot talk.

He says the same men speak easily with their friends. “You have no problem talking to your homeboys, right?” Men tell their friends anything and everything, yet freeze when the conversation is with a woman. The TikToker urges men to treat women as people. “Women are not aliens, okay? They’re human beings just like we are, right?" He tells men to ask about interests, likes, dislikes and hobbies. “It’s not rocket science.” He warns that dull conversation will not take a man far. “Being boring and not knowing how to hold a conversation is not going to get you far,” he says.

A viewer described a message sent by a man before the two had met. “‘I wish we were cuddling right now.’ I haven’t even met them in person lol,” a commenter wrote. Another described the answers they get when they ask about hobbies. “When you ask what their hobbies are it’s the same thing lol. Gym, work, traveling, sports,” they wrote.

One described how they respond to a short text asking what they are doing. “If a man sends me ‘wyd’ I immediately block them … especially asking me to send a picture!! BLOCKED!!!” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter described repeated messages from a man who said he missed them. “One messaged me, ‘I miss you’ like, yeah? then INVITE ME OUT. Then he said nothing at all,” they wrote. The commenter described a second message the next day. “The next day, ‘hey hunny [sic] how are you? I miss you’. Like???? how??? then come see me? jezz [sic].”

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the claims described in this TikTok independently. The details above reflect @bernyflow94’s account as shared on TikTok. His identity, dating background and the commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.

Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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