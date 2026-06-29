A viral clip circulating on X has left viewers stunned after revealing that what appears to be a marble-tiled shower wall isn't tile at all. The video, reshared by X user @ClownWorld, highlights the risks of cutting corners during home renovations—a common practice among house flippers looking to maximize profits.

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People who buy and flip houses typically try to keep their renovation expenses to a minimum to ensure the profit they make once they sell the house is a good one. But going too cheap can carry serious consequences, especially when it comes to homes, as they are meant to be built sturdy and strong to combat inclement weather and outdoor elements in general.

Case in point is the now-viral clip showing what appears to be a marble-tiled shower wall. But it isn't actually tile at all.

Imagine buying a house only to find out the “tile shower” is actually vinyl flooring glued to the walls ? pic.twitter.com/1u0gTfOqgs — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) June 28, 2026

Guy Learns "Marble Tile" in Bathtub is Actually Vinyl Flooring

In the clip, which racked up more than a million views in under 24 hours after being shared by X user @ClownWorld, a man shows viewers what looks like a marble tile wall inside his bathtub and shower. At first glance, it appears to be a typcial tiled shower. But he quickly reveals that's not the case. "Just when you think flippers can't get any cheaper," he says before panning the camera around the shower. "Take a look at this."

He explains that the wall is actually covered with a sheet of vinyl flooring made to look like marble tile. "This is vinyl flooring that they wrapped around this shower area... You can see the foam backing right here that they glued to the wall," he says, pointing to a section that's already begun peeling away. He then shows the thin foam backing underneath the decorative vinyl surface.

The man gently lifts the vinyl away from the wall, revealing that it had simply been glued into place.

While vinyl flooring is a budget-friendly option people use to give floors the appearance of modern tile, it isn't always designed to handle the moisture and humidity found inside a shower. And viewers in the comments didn't hold back on whowever decided to concot this “cheap” renovation. One commenter wrote, "This should be illegal. Imagine the hidden water damage behind those walls."

As long as everything is sealed properly is this really an issue? — Rob Conquistador (@RobConquistador) June 28, 2026

Others, however, thought the idea was actually pretty clever. "I think it's ingenious. It's not a lie. It is tile look. If it's good enough for floors it's good enough for showers. Be creative," another X user argued.

While some companies do suggest certain waterproof vinyl wall panels can be used in showers, there is a proper way to instal it. The correct adhesive must be used, and the edges and seams need to be sealed to prevent water from getting behind the panels. In some cases, a waterproof backer board may also be required.

Based on how easily the man was able to peel the vinyl away from the wall, many viewers questioned whether those installation steps had been followed during the renovation.

Either way, most people in the comments agreed that while it may have saved money upfront, this “cheap” alternative might end up becoming a serious problem for the owner of this house.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or identify the property shown.