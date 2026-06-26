A viral X video shows a man confronting another passenger after he allegedly yelled at two teenage girls waiting to board a flight. A pair of teenage girls were stunned when on their first trip, they were yelled at by a man who complained they were talking too loud. This interaction led a father to confront the man, challenging him to talk to a man the same way he spoke to a group of teenagers.

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In a video posted to X, you see a man yelling at a fellow passenger waiting to board an airplane. We don’t see the initial interaction, but he seemed to be upset because they were talking too loud when he was tired. We see the other man step in to stand up for the teenagers. He says, “Talk to me the way you talked to them. See what happens.”

This father stands up for these two girls when another passenger waiting to board the plane started yelling at them to shut up because they were being loud.The father stepped in & told him to talk to him the same way he just talked to the young girls.The man said he was tired. pic.twitter.com/mIaGnPFqLX — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 25, 2026

He continues, “They’re teenagers, let them breathe. It’s their first time traveling. You’re giving them a hard time. You’re making it go from a good experience to a bad one.”

Some Viewers Wanted More Context Before Judging the Airport Confrontation

It was clear that he was unhappy with the way the man spoke to the teenagers. He defended them, asking the man to let the girls talk and enjoy their first time traveling. It’s unclear if he knew the girls prior to defending them.

“This father stands up for these two girls when another passenger waiting to board the plane started yelling at them to shut up because they were being loud. The father stepped in & told him to talk to him the same way he just talked to the young girls. The man said he was tired,” the caption of the video read.

Commenters on X had a lot to say. Some wanted to know the context from before the video was filmed. “The way the father yelled, though. Must have been more to it, before the tape began rolling,” Wrote one X user. Someone else penned, “What a fucking jerk. Love to have seen or heard the girls and what transpired.”

Others praised the man for his defense of the girls. “Very nice to see this happen to an asshole!” added one commenter. Another chimed in, “That’s how it’s done. I was once on a flight and two younger girls were separated by seats and without blinking, I switched seats with one of them so they could sit together and enjoy their flight.”

While some people were put off by the language the man used when defending the girls, the overall consensus was that he did the right thing. While we don’t know what was originally said to them, it must have been bad for another passenger to get involved. In the end, the man who spoke poorly to the girls was speechless when another man challenged him.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video, which was shared on X.