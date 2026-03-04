Skip to Content
Viral Politics

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace over Iran. MAGA tells him to “stay in your lane”

"What a disappointing pope you are. Hard to believe you're an American."

9:55 AM CST on March 4, 2026

Pope Leo XIV recites the Angelus and imparts his blessing at the gates of the Apostolic Palace. Tweet overlay from right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich reads, "Peace is achieved through the use of weapons."
Marco Iacobucci Epp/Shutterstock/@Cernovich/X.com

Pope Leo XIV called for diplomacy and restraint amid escalating violence in Iran, but not everyone was happy to hear it.

In a post on X on March 1, 2026, the pontiff urged leaders to halt the "spiral of violence" and pursue peace through dialogue.

But many MAGA supporters and pro-Trump commentators reacted angrily, accusing the Pope of meddling in politics and telling him to "stay in your lane."

The Pope calls for diplomacy over Iran conflict

The Pope tweeted, "I am following with deep concern what is happening in the Middle East and in Iran during this tumultuous time."

He called for peace to be achieved "through reasonable, sincere, and responsible dialogue" instead of bombings and the suffering of others.

So far, over 787 Iranians and 6 American service members have been killed as a result of the U.S.-Israeli strikes.

"Faced with the possibility of a tragedy of immense proportions, I make a heartfelt appeal to all the parties involved to assume the moral responsibility of halting the spiral of violence before it becomes an unbridgeable chasm," he continued.

"May diplomacy regain its proper role, and may the well-being of peoples, who yearn for peaceful existence founded on justice, be upheld. And let us continue to pray for peace."

Tweet that reads, "Faced with the possibility of a tragedy of immense proportions, I make a heartfelt appeal to all the parties involved to assume the moral responsibility of halting the spiral of violence before it becomes an unbridgeable chasm. May diplomacy regain its proper role, and may the well-being of peoples, who yearn for peaceful existence founded on justice, be upheld. And let us continue to pray for peace."
@Pontifex/X

Culture-war rhetoric spills into the replies

Almost immediately, pro-Trump accounts on X scolded the pontiff. Some told him to stay quiet, while others accused him of meddling in politics. Several critics framed the conflict as outside church authority. 

Right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich replied, "Peace is achieved through the use of weapons," adding, "What in the world is this midwit slop? Is this Reddit’s first Pope? Is this what counts as a Catholic intellectual?"

@LouiseMensch tweeted that the war was a "secular matter" that the Pope had no business using the "papal throne" to speak on.

They claimed he was using his platform "essentially to condemn the liberation of women from murder and torture," and ended the tweet saying, "You have no more say over secular policies than I do. This is scandalous and you are hurting the church. Put your ego aside and try to be a priest first.”

@SedSia wrote, "Dear Holiness, since you shut your mouth regarding the massacre of tens of thousands of my compatriots and decided to watch in silence (I guess your God was OK with it) I think you should shut your mouth regarding this issue as well."

Meanwhile, @PolitiBunny offered a shorter rebuke, saying, "Read the room, Your Holiness."

Tweet that reads, "We are not the same." with a quote attributed to Benjamin Franklin that reads, "Rebellion against tyrants is obedience to God."
@ThisMomSaid/X
Others leaned into culture war rhetoric, infusing their responses with politics and racism. @EnoughUp posted, "What a disappointing pope you are. Hard to believe you’re an American." 

Tweet that reads in quotes, "Stability and peace are not achieved through...the use of weapons" with a war photo taken aboard a ship.
@JamesHLeet/X

@seagullshah added, "Stay in your lane. We don’t need the input of someone that added a Muslim prayer room in the Vatican."

Critics invoke scripture, Crusades to defend military force

As the replies piled up, many invoked Christianity to justify military force. @TheHoleTweet quipped, "The crusades would like to have a word with you…"

Tweet that reads, "Peace is almost always secured with acts of violence against evil. If you read the Bible you would know that."
@JimHendley4NC/X

In addition, @DanRidesPA cited scripture directly, saying, "Nope. Romans 13:4 'For the one in authority is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer.'"

Tweet that reads, "War in the Bible is portrayed as permissible in self defense or to protect the people from aggression, reflecting the idea that there is “a time for war” (Ecclesiastes 3:8). However, the Bible consistently emphasizes that war should not be driven by personal vengeance or greed, and it upholds justice, obedience to God and the pursuit of peace as higher principles."
@embracelovetv/X
