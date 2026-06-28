Some people take food very seriously. When you’re hungry and craving something specific, it can feel horrible when you don’t get exactly what you ordered. Is that an excuse to treat the employees preparing your food poorly? Absolutely not.

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In a video posted to X, a woman is generating reactions online for how she is responding to the Jersey Mike's employees who made a simple mistake on her sandwich. The footage appears to show her shouting at employees, screaming swear words over a sandwich order that appeared to be missing ranch

Ma’am, it’s a SUB. Not the end of Western Civilization.



Jersey Mike’s messed up your order? Take a breath, tell them nicely, and they’ll probably hook you up with a fresh one.



This level of meltdown over bread and meat? Peak insanity. A little grace goes a long way, Karen. The… pic.twitter.com/UKUyrXN5GP — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 21, 2026

Viewers criticized the customer’s reaction to the sandwich mistake

“I will happily tell everybody not to come here,” yells the woman. I’ve already messed up, I’ve already had to come in and get my sandwich corrected.” She continues, “What kind of moron doesn’t put ranch on a chicken, bacon, ranch?”

The Jersey Mike’s employee then calls the police, and she responds by saying, “That’s funny” and storming out of the sub shop. This was a simple mistake that could have been easily fixed if she had approached the situation with kindness and composure.

“Ma’am, it’s a SUB. Not the end of Western Civilization. Jersey Mike’s messed up your order? Take a breath, tell them nicely, and they’ll probably hook you up with a fresh one,” read the caption. “This level of meltdown over bread and meat? Peak insanity. A little grace goes a long way, Karen. The workers are out here making sandwiches, not curing cancer. We’ve all had bad orders. Most of us don’t melt down over it.”

The video generated discussion on X. Many commenters criticized the woman's reaction.

One X commenter said, “So sad that she has to act like a Karen-a little niceness goes a long way”, while another user added, “I've personally NEVER seen a person that SO NEEDS TO MAKE HER OWN SANDWICHES!!!! If you're that particular, I wouldn't trust a teenager to make it for you.”

“Call the police and trespass her from the store! That's how I handled unruly Karens when I was a restaurant manager. I had better things to do than massage their inflated egos. Don't tell her what you're doing, don't even refund her money, just call 'em’ and let them handle her. Do your part and tell her not to ever come back on store property IN FRONT OF THE OFFICER and you're done with her,” one commenter advised from personal experience. “More businesses need to start handling unruly customers with this exact process. When these psycho nuts can't shop anywhere they want it should begin to sink in that THEY are the problem!”

The response was clear, if the woman would have kept her cool during this situation, she would have had a more positive experience and the perfect sandwich to eat.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video, which was shared on X.