Men are pretending to be “lurking alligators” in the bathtub, and it’s somehow going viral

You really never know what’s going on in someone's house.

6:30 AM CST on February 24, 2026

Left: Young man sitting in a full bathtub, staring straight a head, a pink plate floating in front of him bearing two tortillas. Text overlay reads, "Sometimes I liek to sit in my bathtub and pretend I'm a lurking alligator." Right: Man in a white wifebeater face down in his full bathtub, text overlay reads, "Sometimes I get in the tub just to act like an alligator."
@chaeboi8/TikTok/@foolieafool/TikTok

It might feel like TikTok has reached peak brainrot, but then another trend comes along that pushes the limits of simple, idiotic fun.

The "lurking alligator trend" is a prime example: Creators (almost exclusively men) fill up their bathtubs, float plates of food in the water, and "attack" them like a predatory alligator might—often complete with a dramatic death roll.

The earliest example of the trend we could find was TikTok user @yng4622 on Dec. 16, 2025. The creator posted a video of himself lying in the tub alongside the caption "sometimes I be chilling in my bath tub to feel what it feels like to be a lonely alligator in a rainforest."

The post racked up over 750,000 views and 60,000 likes.

On Jan. 23, 2026, user @datnygn posted a video captioned, "sometimes I sit in a bathtub and pretend I'm a lurking predator." This video—which garnered over 100,000 views—was the first to "attack" afloating plate of food.

In late February, the trend went viral. Hundreds of users began "acting like alligators," including creator @lexingtonxc, whose "lurking alligator" video received over 2 million views.

The Lurking Alligator TikTok trend is peak TikTok brainrot

Viewers were deeply amused at the exceedingly arbitrary and absurd nature of the trend. Many responded with some variation of "you don't know what people do in their private time," to emphasize the weirdness of the creators who participated.

"My FYP just be dropping me off at anybody's House," commented one TikTok user.

"You really never know what’s going on in someone’s house," another user added.

"God just be making people," commented another.

Users felt like the "lurking alligator" TikTok trend was foisted on them by the TikTok algorithm, and weren't sure why. And yet—like many, they enjoyed the experience.

One user wrote: "You can never predict your next scroll."

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tdatnygn via direct message on TikTok and email. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

