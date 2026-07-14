Los Angeles Resident of 23 Years Says the City Is Unrecognizable and She Is Moving to Nashville

A video shared on X by @WallStreetApes shows a Los Angeles resident explaining her decision to leave the city after more than two decades. Below it, viewers are debating issues including crime, homelessness, housing costs, and political divisions.

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The video features a woman who says she plans to move to Nashville after living in Los Angeles for 23 years.

She described herself as a lifelong Angeleno, but she no longer recognized the city where she grew up. “I know you must be wondering why, after 23 years, [I have] finally gained the courage to leave Los Angeles,” she said. “The city (...) is not recognizable anymore.”

She went on to criticize what she described as rising crime, high living costs, drug use, and changes in local culture. She also claimed that the cost of living makes it difficult for many people to settle down or raise families in Los Angeles. However, several statements made in the video are matters of opinion, and some claims need more context.

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Lifelong Los Angeles resident says she can no longer take living in LA, she’s forced to move because she can’t even leave her home without a knife



“After 23 years of living in this city, why am I now in a week and a half finally moving out and hoping to never come back here as a… pic.twitter.com/90Dodij6hQ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 13, 2026

Among the issues the woman raised in the video are concerns about public safety and homelessness. Los Angeles has indeed faced homelessness for a long time, and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reports tens of thousands of unhoused residents across the county.

The city has also dealt with theft, vehicle break-ins, and other property crimes. According to LAPD data, property crimes including vehicle break-ins have been among the most reported offenses in the city.

The woman specifically mentioned Skid Row, which is downtown Los Angeles, known for its large unhoused population. That neighborhood, even before this woman's video, has been the subject of debate over homelessness policy and safety.

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The video also covers the cost of living in California. Home prices in many parts of Southern California are much above national averages, so it is definitely a concern for younger residents who can't afford homes.

Does she realize that Nashville is heading in the same direction because so many liberals are moving there? — Wallyworld ?? (@rustypeter) July 13, 2026

On X, some users agreed with the woman’s concerns while others criticized her views and blamed political choices for California’s challenges. One commenter wrote "Zero sympathy," adding that she had supported the policies that created the problems she now complained about. Another argued that people leaving California often support the same views after moving elsewhere.

Commenters who blamed California's challenges on a single political cause were countered by others who pointed to housing shortages, economic inequality, addiction, and mental health challenges as contributing factors.

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The woman, meanwhile, said she would miss the Los Angeles food scene and her personal connections to the city, particularly. She said she hoped to start a new chapter in Nashville.