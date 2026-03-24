Lo-Fi Girl collabs with The Sims, but the timing couldn’t be worse

It looks like the Lo-Fi Girl has been busy since graduating, with The Sims announcing a collaboration with the internet celebrity.

Featured Video

On March 22, The Sims' official X account shared an animation of Lofi Girl getting up and getting changed Sims style, before that distinctive diamond appeared above her head.

The screen then showed both the Sims and Lo-Fi Girl logos.

The Sims just announced an official collab with Lofi Girl



it drops today!pic.twitter.com/va8R40SrAS — Gaming Hall of Fame (@GamingH0F) March 23, 2026

What is The Sims 4 and Lo-Fi Girl collaboration?

Then, the next day, we found out what the collaboration actually entailed: an album remixing the most iconic Sims songs (like the Sims 2 theme) with Lo-Fi themes.

"Enjoy your favorite Sims classics, remixed into lofi vibes with @LofiGirl x The Sims," the post read. "From building to studying, it’s the perfect soundtrack."

And that's not all — The official Sims account also invited players to participate in The Sims 4 x Lofi-Girl Build Challenge, which gives players the chance to win digital codes for The Sims 4 and Lofi-Girl profile decorations.

Enjoy your favorite Sims classics, remixed into lofi vibes with @LofiGirl x The Sims. ?From building to studying, it’s the perfect soundtrack. Available now on all streaming platforms ? https://t.co/zwN8icP05l pic.twitter.com/AeCRfTOp5G — The Sims (@TheSims) March 23, 2026

How did players react?

However, this announcement didn't go down a storm with players, as many pointed out on X that they were unable to play The Sims 4 at present due to an unconfirmed error.

"We can’t even open our games and you’re pushing this s**t," one wrote. "Looks like you should have prioritized fixing your product," a second added. While a third echoed: "Dude, we cant even open the game?! Your priorities are so straight as usual."

And a fourth said: "This gotta be a bot running this account lol, ain’t no way y'all ignoring the fanbase like this."

Meanwhile, a fifth made it very clear when they stated: "We don’t care. Game doesn’t even work correctly."

This comes after a rocky few days for The Sims, with its CC marketplace recently sparking widespread backlash across the fandom. These days, it seems like EA just can't get things right — though fixing The Sims 4 is probably a good start.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



