“Oh my jeepers”: Mckenna Grace cast as Daphne in the next live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie

Mckenna Grace is playing Daphne in the next live-action Scooby-Doo film, and fans are quick to point out it's a role she was born to play.
Grace is known for an array of projects ranging from the recent Ghostbusters films to last year's Regretting You and Five Nights at Freddy's 2. She's also set to appear in Scream 7 and play Maysilee Donner in the upcoming project, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The young star is certainly staying booked and busy.
This new iteration of Scooby-Doo is a live-action series that was picked up by Netflix last year. You can read the official logline below:
“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne (Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.
Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”
Currently, there's no word on who will be playing Shaggy, Velma, or Fred.
Grace shared the news on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of her dressed as Daphne as a toddler, saying, "I can't believe life is real."
Why fans say it's "full circle"
Casting iconic roles such as the Mystery Inc. gang is never easy, especially when there are such big shoes to fill. Fans love the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo film, particularly the cast, which included Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne.
On Reddit, fans were quick to mention the full-circle moment. "She actually played young Daphne in the 2020 Scoob animated film (which had Amanda Seyfried as regular Daphne), so this is full circle for her," wrote u/SellItCheap.
"She did a Halloween costume of Daphne a few years back and looked 100% perfect," u/pink-moscato explained how she manifested the role. "She's also a great actress in general, so I'm excited and interested to see who we get for everybody else.
Over on X, a fan pointed out that she dressed as Daphne more than once, saying she was "literally born for this role."
Scooby fans react to Mckenna Grace's casting
While many fans think Grace is a good choice, others are hesitant about the project in general. Meanwhile, some believe Grace is being cast in too many projects at the moment. You can check out some reactions below.
The vibes are strong.
Happy for her.
The queen of employment.
Ghostface approves.
A pattern is emerging.
Bold, but hopefully true.
Overexposed?
We'll be seated.
The Mason Thames fan cast begins.
And of course, people are remembering the unjust backlash against Halle Bailey's Ariel.
