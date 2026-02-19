“Oh my jeepers”: Mckenna Grace cast as Daphne in the next live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie

Mckenna Grace is playing Daphne in the next live-action Scooby-Doo film, and fans are quick to point out it's a role she was born to play.

Grace is known for an array of projects ranging from the recent Ghostbusters films to last year's Regretting You and Five Nights at Freddy's 2. She's also set to appear in Scream 7 and play Maysilee Donner in the upcoming project, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The young star is certainly staying booked and busy.

This new iteration of Scooby-Doo is a live-action series that was picked up by Netflix last year. You can read the official logline below:

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne (Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Currently, there's no word on who will be playing Shaggy, Velma, or Fred.

Grace shared the news on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of her dressed as Daphne as a toddler, saying, "I can't believe life is real."

Why fans say it's "full circle"

Casting iconic roles such as the Mystery Inc. gang is never easy, especially when there are such big shoes to fill. Fans love the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo film, particularly the cast, which included Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne.

On Reddit, fans were quick to mention the full-circle moment. "She actually played young Daphne in the 2020 Scoob animated film (which had Amanda Seyfried as regular Daphne), so this is full circle for her," wrote u/SellItCheap.

"She did a Halloween costume of Daphne a few years back and looked 100% perfect," u/pink-moscato explained how she manifested the role. "She's also a great actress in general, so I'm excited and interested to see who we get for everybody else.

Over on X, a fan pointed out that she dressed as Daphne more than once, saying she was "literally born for this role."

as fotos que a mckenna grace postou fantasiada de daphne ela nasceu pra esse papel mesmo ? pic.twitter.com/oCiPhkVvax — ivy (@merasnixx) February 17, 2026

Scooby fans react to Mckenna Grace's casting

While many fans think Grace is a good choice, others are hesitant about the project in general. Meanwhile, some believe Grace is being cast in too many projects at the moment. You can check out some reactions below.

byu/PermissionLow8879 from discussion

inpopculturechat

The vibes are strong.

byu/PermissionLow8879 from discussion

inpopculturechat

Happy for her.

when i’m in a employed competition and mckenna grace is my opponent https://t.co/JoW6F5cElP — valeria (@kendramerced) February 17, 2026

The queen of employment.

You’ll look great in red, Mckenna. — Scream (@ScreamMovies) February 17, 2026

Ghostface approves.

Mckenna Grace is now the third Scream actor after Matthew Lillard and Sarah Michelle Gellar to join a live action Scooby Doo project. #Scream7 #ScoobyDoo https://t.co/z8rSZsrTDL — TV Tweets????? (@TVTweets2026) February 17, 2026

A pattern is emerging.

finally someone who can match sarah michelle gellars casting as daphne omg i can’t wait — ໊ (@buffys) February 17, 2026

Bold, but hopefully true.

does hollywood think shes the only teenage actress in the world? https://t.co/JODBqiTncI — isa ౨ৎ (@gutsamie) February 17, 2026

Overexposed?

God dammit Netflix you got me with this one https://t.co/QntwUyvaPD — pow (@cscottpower) February 17, 2026

We'll be seated.

they’re about to announce him as shaggy next pic.twitter.com/PGzuv8Tf5a — ᴊ ᴀ ʏ (@J4INES) February 17, 2026

The Mason Thames fan cast begins.

Is McKenna Grace gonna get hate for not being a red head? Cause last time I checked she’s blonde and Daphne has red hair. #REDHEADREP — kay ⋆˚✿˖° (@jasimisinclair) February 17, 2026

And of course, people are remembering the unjust backlash against Halle Bailey's Ariel.

