A video posted to X is drawing attention after a man shared his observations about the growing number of specialty food vendors at local farmers markets. In the video, he claims vendors selling items like chocolate-covered strawberries can earn thousands of dollars while starting with only a few hundred dollars in upfront costs.

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During the summertime, visiting a farmers market is a beloved tradition. Getting farm-fresh fruits and vegetables is part of the experience, but many markets also feature specialty food vendors selling ready-to-eat treats.

I came across these dudes making $3-4k per day at a random Idaho farmers market.



Startup costs are $200 or so. Literally anyone could start this.



After buying from them I had a crazy full circle moment! pic.twitter.com/Q0O2wvmGjY — Chris Koerner (@mhp_guy) July 22, 2026

“I came across these dudes making $3-4k per day at a random Idaho farmers market,” the caption of his video read. “Startup costs are $200 or so. Literally anyone could start this.” He interviewed the man working at the stand. He found they offered unique flavors at reasonable prices.

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He posted a video on Instagram prior to meeting this man, and discovered it was a full circle moment. The man had seen the video, and thought it was a cool idea. He and his friend wanted to start a business after they left the restaurant industry, and after seeing his original video, they were inspired to start the chocolate covered strawberry business.

Although He Didn't Know it, the Man Had Helped Them Start Their Business

The content creator said he was surprised to learn the business had been inspired by one of his earlier videos. He had inspired this business by posting online, and now others were reaping the benefits. “That’s amazing,” he said. The man who started the business thanks him for sharing the idea in his content. The business owner said the video encouraged them to leave the restaurant industry.

According to the vendor, this business has been successful. They sell around 400 servings of chocolate covered strawberries each day they are at a market. This means they’re making a little under $3,000 at each farmers market they go to. It’s their first year running this business, and they are shocked by how successful they are.

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The man who is running the business praises the content creator for his inspiration. “He’s always saying you can just do things,” he says. It got them to take a risk and start a new business that changed their lives.

People in the comment section were fans of the farmers' market he visited. “The Idaho Falls farmers market slaps. If you didn't get pie from Megpies while you were there, then you missed out. Best pie I've ever had. These boys should also be hitting up the Jackson Hole farmers market. It gets a ton of foot traffic for how small it is.”

Other people were a bit frustrated that the men were simply repackaging strawberries they bought at the supermarket. “But isn't 'repackaging' just another kind of cheating?” a commenter asked. The original poster responded, “Everything is repackaging.”

The video sparked debate over whether buying and reselling produce counts as adding value.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the revenue figures or startup costs discussed in the video, which are based on statements made by the vendor and the content creator.