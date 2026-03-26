Secretary of Education Linda McMahon’s random (and wrong) tweet about the PSP has everyone baffled

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon recently posted a confusing tweet about the PlayStation Portable (PSP) handheld console that left many online scratching their heads in confusion.

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Not just because the tweet was factually incorrect, but also that there was simply no reason for the Secretary of Education to be tweeting about it in the first place.

What did McMahon tweet about?

The Secretary of Education's X account posted on March 24, 2026, about the PSP to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the system's 2005 launch in the U.S. The system itself wasn't very well-received at the time, in part due to the fact that its battery life left something to be desired, and the graphics quality wasn't very good.

The tweet read, "In 2005, everything changed! The 'PlayStation Portable' (PSP) was released and it did more than make gaming portable… it made entertainment personal, mobile, and always within reach. It was the beginning of life on the go." The pop color graphic included in the tweet had plenty of gaming devices on it, but the PSP itself was noticeably absent.

Not only that, but the PSP wasn't the world's first portable gaming system, as pointed out by the Community Note that was placed on the tweet. It pointed out, "Handheld video game systems have existed since 1976, and the first handheld console with interchangeable game software was released in 1979." The Community Note also shared a link to the Wikipedia article on handheld game consoles.

Reactions to the PSP tweet

The question remained: What did the gaming console have to do with education? Does McMahon simply like playing games on her own PSP, and this was her way of telling people about it?

The logic disconnect was so strong that most commenters shared their confusion. Overall, people simply weren't impressed with the Secretary's social media post. Folks online called her out of touch, or referred to her posts as AI slop.

@girldrawsghosts wrote, "'slop-peddling social media management team accidentally posts obvious engagement bait on wrong feed after forgetting to log out of secretary of education’s official account' should be a bigger story, but it won’t be."

@starmud added, "the PSP not even being in the photo is killing me 😆"

the PSP not even being in the photo is killing me ? pic.twitter.com/zRKa1FTjqU — David (@starmud) March 24, 2026

"What i learned from this is i could have had a foot in the door of politics if I was just willing to post engagement bait for 40 year old millennials," @TheSleepyTako pointed out.

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