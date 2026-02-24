“Bad news for Ariana”: Lily Collins cast as Audrey Hepburn in new biopic has many asking: why?

Lily Collins has been cast as Audrey Hepburn in a biopic movie about the making of Breakfast at Tiffany's, and the discourse concerning her suitability for the role is already running rampant online.

The film is set to focus on the chaotic behind-the-scenes events surrounding the 1961 romantic comedy, which was adapted from Truman Capote's novella of the same name.

Social media reactions ranged from skepticism about biopic fatigue to controversy over Collins also serving as a producer, raising questions about how and why this version of Hepburn's story is being told now.

Lily Collins steps into Audrey Hepburn’s shoes

Collins announced her role as Hepburn in the as-yet untitled film chronicling the making of Breakfast at Tiffany’s on Feb. 23, 2026. Since she is also a producer on the film, some commenters noted how this could have affected her casting in the project.

Collins addressed the news directly on Instagram. She wrote, alongside a photo of Hepburn as Holly Golightly and a Deadline announcement: "It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this. Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…"

The biopic is based on Sam Wasson’s book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman. According to the press release, it was billed as the "first complete account of the making of the film."

Breakfast at Tiffany’s follows socialite Holly Golightly and struggling writer Paul Varjack, who recently moved into her building. The adaptation changed the queer aspects of the novella, turning Golightly and Varjack into "fated hubby-and-wifey" instead of platonic friends, according to one critique of the original film.

The making-of film will focus on pre-production disputes and on-set incidents.

For example, Capote reportedly wanted Marilyn Monroe for the lead and felt "double-crossed" when Paramount cast Hepburn instead. The one aspect many online wondered about, as well, was whether the film would address the casting of Mickey Rooney in yellowface as Golightly's Japanese neighbor, Mr. Yunioshi.

Does Hollywood keep telling the same stories?

Reactions to the news online were largely negative. On X, @evek181818 claimed, "lily collins has a very serious eating disorder whereas audrey herself was that thin because she was undernourished as a child during the war," referencing Collins' teenage struggle with anorexia, and ongoing rumors surrounding her recovery status.

Others leaned into humor instead, noting that Ariana Grande has possibly wanted to play Hepburn in a film, though she denied that rumor last year.

Some people criticized the focus of the biopic itself, saying that it was a boring choice. @ritagayworths tweeted, "i’m not even inherently opposed to biopics but if you’re going to do a film about audrey this is like the least interesting part of her life to focus on."

Meanwhile, @HashtagGriswold vagueposted, "Are they, uh, gonna address, uh…," which many rightly read as a reference to Mickey Rooney’s racist caricature in the original film.

A few fans expressed excitement. @erenfromtargets tweeted, "this is the first time Hollywood has actually listened and casted the perfect person for the role , THANK YOU."

Reddit responses echoed the skepticism, with some complaining about biopic fatigue and others questioning Collins' acting range.

"She has the look and not the talent," wrote u/bearsharkbear3, as Redditor u/greenergarlic added, "It’s like Hollywood decided the most interesting part of Audrey Hepburn was her weight."

