Lawsuit Claims Eightfold AI Scored Job Applicants Using Billions of Data Points

A TikTok video from creator @lonnyisschur, shared on X by the account @WallStreetApes, described "described a new lawsuit alleging that a widely used AI hiring platform screens applicants using more personal data than the company disclosed to job seekers.

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"If you've been applying to any corporate jobs lately, the reason you got rejected or never even received a response is far crazier than you ever could have thought," the creator said. "A lawsuit just exposed Eightfold AI, the company Microsoft and many other giants use to score your application."

The creator described the scoring system as something he believes is used illegally. "They're actually taking all the data they can find about you, your location history, your web searches, your social profiles, combining all of it and giving you a score, 0 out of 5. And if you have a low one, they're not ever gonna look at you," he said, adding, "So, yeah, now we have a social credit score for applications."

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Two job applicants, Erin Kistler and Sruti Bhaumik, filed the class action against Eightfold AI in California's Contra Costa County Superior Court on January 20, 2026. The lawsuit, later removed to federal court, is being brought with support from former EEOC chair Jenny Yang and the nonprofit Towards Justice, according to the Jones Walker law firm.

The lawsuit claims Eightfold compiled data including social media profiles, location history, internet activity, and other third-party tracking information without informing applicants, obtaining their consent, or offering a way to dispute inaccuracies, according to Akin Gump.

Akin Gump also reported that Eightfold's platform has also been used to label applicants with descriptors such as "team player" or "introvert" before human review.

Commenters were split between alarm over the practice and doubts about whether it's actually illegal. One commenter wrote, "Wow! Similar to the Black Mirror episode about a social credit system where everyone rates each other. The social score dictates access to jobs, and more."

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Another commenter pushed back on the case, arguing that applicant screening has always existed in some form. "What's the big deal? Everybody gets profiled from the beginning of time. It's called 'the interview.' AI makes it easier. Who hasn't typed a name into the search bar to see what comes up?" they wrote.

New 2026 lawsuit shows companies, including Fortune 500 companies are using an AI software that automatically filters out job applicants based on personal data



The AI takes your location info, social media posts, even web searches and automatically rejects your job application… pic.twitter.com/tWejpIWPXo — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 12, 2026

The X account wrote while sharing the video, "It’s a real class-action lawsuit filed in 2026 against Eightfold AI. They are a major AI-powered hiring platform used by companies like Microsoft, PayPal, Morgan Stanley, Starbucks, Chevron, Bayer and more."

One user recalled their own hiring process, writing, "Oh I’m sure they periodically check your account afterwards also. My last employer let it be known. I will always speak my mind. If I’m being verbally or physically abused. I will not stay silent ever again and I will fight back. Let it be known."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific allegations in the lawsuit beyond what has been reported by legal industry publications. The details above reflect the video as shared on TikTok by @lonnyisschur and reposted on X by @WallStreetApes, supplemented by reporting from Jones Walker and Akin Gump.