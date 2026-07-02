A viral video showing Las Vegas police arresting a woman accused of planning a mass shooting is drawing attention online, with many viewers focusing on the suspect's gender identity rather than the allegations described in the accompanying post.

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In the video posted to X, police can be seen trying to pull a woman out of a car. Allegedly, they found an arsenal of weapons in her home, and she was planning a mass shooting. Instead of focusing on the possible crime, X users were more focused on the woman’s gender identity than anything else.

Watch the moment Las Vegas Police dragged transgender suspect Allison Howlett out of a stolen car and arrested him after he allegedly planned to carry out a mass shooting.



The media wants you to think this alleged wannabe terrorist is a "woman" https://t.co/QCuO92WAUJ pic.twitter.com/Bd2Y8zKnb8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2026

“WANNABE TRANS TERRORIST ARRESTED IN LAS VEGAS,” the caption of the video read. “Allison Howlett, a man pretending to be a woman, was arrested by police after he allegedly planned to carry out a mass shooting.” Chalking it down to the person’s gender identity seems to defeat the point of the video. However, it seemed to be the only thing X users cared about.

Police Say They Recovered Multiple Weapons During Investigation

“Police found a huge stockpile of weapons at his home. He’s being held on a $500k bond,” the post continued. “We have an epidemic of trans violence in our country.”

Research from the Williams Institute suggests, transgender people make up only 1% of the population. The group also found that they do not commit violent crimes at a disproportionate rate, but rather, they are more likely to be victims of crimes. While they reportedly committed less than 1% of crimes in the United States, the risk of them having a crime committed against them was four times more likely than cisgender people.

The alleged crimes Howlett was planning to commit were serious. The video showed the woman being dragged out of a car through the window in a Las Vegas parking garage. First, she was not cooperating, but eventually, she said she would exit the car on her own. Police alleged the vehicle had been stolen.

It was after they took her into custody that they searched her home and discovered a large arsenal of guns. It was scary to think about what could have happened if she was not caught before committing the crime.

X commenters were quick to comment on her gender identity before they showed any concern for the alleged plot that could have occurred. One commenter wrote, “Listen to those cries. A true bully. He acts tough one day and the next he cries like a baby.” Another user said, “Reminds me of the paddock shooting, way too many guns for one person.”

Other people in the comments found that their gender identity was distracting from the full story. There were mixed thoughts over this one.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral X post or the allegations described in the video. The report is based on publicly shared footage and online commentary.