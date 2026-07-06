A renter is going viral after sharing a video showing her AC thermostat locked inside a clear box. And the only person who presumably has access to that box is the landlord. The video's caption reads, "Your landlord LOCKS your AC unit," and it has since been reshared by X user @WallStreetApes.

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In the clip, three women are inside what appears to be their rental. One woman fidgets with the clear lock box covering the thermostat, trying to figure out how to remove it. The video has generated plenty of commentary, with some viewers siding with the landlord and others backing the tenants.

But it also raised a valid question from viewers.

Americans had their landlord come in and out a lock on their AC unit



If this happens to you, know this is illegal in all 50 states



A landlord does not have to provide an AC, but if they do it is illegal to restrict it in this way. Here’s why



If AC is provided in the lease,… pic.twitter.com/gwSdNbWNkA — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 5, 2026

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Can Landlords Lock AC Thermostats in Rental Properties?

In the video, one woman holds what appears to be a tool, seemingly trying to remove the lock box. Another, looking more concerned, scrolls on her phone, possibly searching for tips on how to get it off. A third sits on the couch, waiting while her friends or roommates try to find a solution.

Because the thermostat is locked, they can't adjust the temperature themselves. Instead, they're at the landlord's discretion when it comes to how warm or cool the home stays. But is this legal? The answer depends on location and what the lease says. Generally, landlords are required to provide tenants with a habitable living environment that meets basic health and safety standards.

Attorney Chad D. Cummings of Cummings & Cummings Law told Realtor.com that, "Deliberately disabling access to essential services such as heat and hot water may violate a landlord's duty to provide a habitable living environment."

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He also noted, "While the precise legality depends on the facts and any applicable lease provisions, such actions are typically inconsistent with a landlord's legal obligations."

So, if a lease states that a landlord can lock the thermostat that controls a rental property's temperature, they would still likely need to make sure the home is at a temperature that complies with state and local health and safety guidelines.

Every apartment I've ever rented iv had to pay my own electric bill. — Dustin ???‍☠️ (@DustinW53210761) July 6, 2026

One commenter suggested why a landlord might install such a lock. "I'm a landlord and our downstairs tenants left two days ago for a four-day vacation and left not one, but all three window AC units running full blast so 'the apartment will be cool when they get back.’” They added, "We pay for their electricity so joke's on us I guess."

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Another user wrote, "I side with the landlord," blaming the woman in the video for wanting "free s***," even though it's unclear from the clip who actually pays the heating and cooling costs.

Others suggested that for many rentals, tenants cover their own utility bills. If that's the case, they questioned why the landlord would lock the thermostat in the first place.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims shown in the video or the circumstances surrounding the rental arrangement.