“Drop the collab”: Pokémon fans say Lady Gaga’s duet with Jigglypuff is a dream come true—and they want more

The song is only a few seconds long but clearly resonated.

5:00 PM CST on February 9, 2026

lady gaga singing a duet with jigglypuff 30th pokemon anniversary
Official Pokémon/YouTube/@dieyanara/X

Lady Gaga did a duet with Jigglypuff in a Pokémon Super Bowl commercial, and fans want to see more of the concept.

It's that time of year when American audiences are discussing all things Super Bowl. From the Seahawks beating the Patriots to Bad Bunny's epic halftime show celebration, there's a lot to unpack. Like every year, the big game also featured some celebrity-filled commercials.

Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, Jisoo, Charles Leclerc, Lamine Yamal, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Young Miko all appeared in an ad that revealed their favorite Pokémon in honor of the franchise's 30th anniversary. It was about as adorable as you'd expect.

Fans react to Pokémon Super Bowl commercial

The Pokémon ad was a big hit among viewers. Many fans took to social media to express their excitement over seeing their favorite stars with their favorite Pokémon.

However, Lady Gaga singing with Jigglypuff seems to be the highlight. While everyone has a different favorite Pokémon, the Internet has collectively chosen the pop star and her pink companion as their favorite pairing.

It may have been only less than nine seconds long, but the quick duet has been viewed by millions online at the time of posting.

"Nintendo knows exactly what they’re doing pairing her with Jigglypuff specifically, the crossover appeal is perfect for a Super Bowl spot," wrote @kvng_chi on X.

"Did not expect Lady Gaga to sing with Bad Bunny," said @dieyanara.
"I also didn’t expect her to sing with Jigglypuff."

Another fan simply stated, "Lady Gaga in the studio with Jigglypuff, I just died drop the collab!!!!!!!!!!"

Lady Gaga, Jigglypuff, and Pokémon fans in general can't stop talking about the surprise collaboration—and demanding more. Here's a look at some of the fandom's reactions...

lady gaga singing the jigglypuff song
@megdotjpg/X

The world is healing.

am i high or was lady gaga just on my tv singing with jigglypuff
@beckyvenus/X
No drugs required.

WHY DID I JUST SEE LADY GAGA WITH JIGGLYPUFF
@NAINATI/X

It was a little familiar...

The lore goes deep.

Magic.

Would play.

Iconic.

It's the details.

Win.

The people want more.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

