“Drop the collab”: Pokémon fans say Lady Gaga’s duet with Jigglypuff is a dream come true—and they want more

Lady Gaga did a duet with Jigglypuff in a Pokémon Super Bowl commercial, and fans want to see more of the concept.

It's that time of year when American audiences are discussing all things Super Bowl. From the Seahawks beating the Patriots to Bad Bunny's epic halftime show celebration, there's a lot to unpack. Like every year, the big game also featured some celebrity-filled commercials.

Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, Jisoo, Charles Leclerc, Lamine Yamal, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Young Miko all appeared in an ad that revealed their favorite Pokémon in honor of the franchise's 30th anniversary. It was about as adorable as you'd expect.

Fans react to Pokémon Super Bowl commercial

The Pokémon ad was a big hit among viewers. Many fans took to social media to express their excitement over seeing their favorite stars with their favorite Pokémon.

However, Lady Gaga singing with Jigglypuff seems to be the highlight. While everyone has a different favorite Pokémon, the Internet has collectively chosen the pop star and her pink companion as their favorite pairing.

Lady Gaga and Jigglypuff duet in new Pokemon commercial which aired during #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/FZCarC3heM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2026

It may have been only less than nine seconds long, but the quick duet has been viewed by millions online at the time of posting.

"Nintendo knows exactly what they’re doing pairing her with Jigglypuff specifically, the crossover appeal is perfect for a Super Bowl spot," wrote @kvng_chi on X.

"Did not expect Lady Gaga to sing with Bad Bunny," said @dieyanara.

"I also didn’t expect her to sing with Jigglypuff."

Another fan simply stated, "Lady Gaga in the studio with Jigglypuff, I just died drop the collab!!!!!!!!!!"

Lady Gaga, Jigglypuff, and Pokémon fans in general can't stop talking about the surprise collaboration—and demanding more. Here's a look at some of the fandom's reactions...

The world is healing.

No drugs required.

It was a little familiar...

Idk why the Pokemon Company paired Lady Gaga with Jigglypuff when it’s kinda canon that her partner Pokemon is a Scream Tail pic.twitter.com/1o0DqWEzJV — bingo (@cerzej) February 5, 2026

The lore goes deep.

Lady Gaga singing Jigglypuff. Music to my ears pic.twitter.com/swIVGONmMt — ava (@thislllove) February 9, 2026

Magic.

imagine facing Gaga in a pokemon battle and all she has on her team are 6 Jigglypuffs who beat ur ass ?? https://t.co/RiZO7aJ2nI — jerome? *screams in Indigenous* ?? (@finalqueer) February 9, 2026

Would play.

Lady Gaga poses with her Jigglypuff for Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/A3WfGV3h9o — LⱯDY GⱯGⱯ NOW? (@ladygaganownet) February 9, 2026

Iconic.

gaga’s favorite pokémon being jigglypuff because she protects herself with her voice ??? pic.twitter.com/fsNClricXM — Joey Vega (@joeyv3ga) February 9, 2026

It's the details.

This commercial was so good. The fact that every Pokémon is someone’s favorite is such a cool concept I feel like they don’t use enough.



W Pokémon. https://t.co/RAuKM3ZXYh — Walt (@prof_walt) February 9, 2026

Win.

I wanna see Die with a Smile by Lady Gaga ft Jigglypuff, make it happen @Pokemon pic.twitter.com/mb72tETtHg — selow bruh ? (@humanitey) February 9, 2026

The people want more.

