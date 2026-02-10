“The main character of this whole universe”: Krypto’s backstory teased in the latest “Supergirl” teaser

The first trailer for the Craig Gillespie-directed DCU movie Supergirl was released back in December, and fans were thrilled. However, the newest ad has people even more hyped thanks to one very special addition: Krypto.

Krypto the Superdog made his DCU debut last year in James Gunn's Superman. The chaotic canine was a highlight of the film, and fans have been eager to see him again.

In Superman, it's revealed that Superman (David Corenswet) was dog-sitting Krypto for his cousin, Kara/Supergirl (Milly Alcock).

The new Super Bowl trailer for Supergirl opens with a flashback of Kara finding Krypto as a puppy. Unsurprisingly, it's freaking adorable. You can watch the trailer below:

The fans react to new Supergirl trailer

Based on the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, the upcoming DC film is set to follow the titular character as she "reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

Fans are excited to see this comic story come to life almost as much as they're excited to see Krypto again. Some trailer reactions from fans below:

BABY KRYPTO SHUT UPPPPP ☹️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kmbhm0THE6 — lexi ♥️ (@lexiiiipedia) February 8, 2026

id kill for baby krypto, im 100% serious ?✨ pic.twitter.com/rBe8dLmUdG — hurricane •??️‍? (@lyli_kenobi) February 8, 2026

This is adorable overload! ?? Baby Krypto is absolutely precious! So excited for SUPERGIRL - June 26 can't come soon enough! DC is bringing the cuteness and the superhero action! Can't wait! ✨?‍♀️ — Barrak (@BarrakAli) February 9, 2026

Tomorrow is the big day. ? Catch Krypto in #PuppyBowl tomorrow at 2pm ET | 11am PT on Animal Planet, and don’t miss #Supergirl in theaters June 26. pic.twitter.com/GTl1dpEOvF — Supergirl (@supergirl) February 7, 2026

Baby Krypto across DC projects! ? pic.twitter.com/qEw4x7CKgw — Inside Fandom (@InsideFandom) February 8, 2026

Warner Bros covering the puppy adoption fees is honestly way better marketing for Supergirl than a regular Superbowl ad https://t.co/LCETLC7NZB — Starlight ? (twitch.tv/x0starlight) (@x0Starlight) February 9, 2026

I would kill and die for puppy Krypto omg pic.twitter.com/rVTNNdNIxM — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) February 8, 2026

Fucking hell the dog is the main character of this whole universe huh https://t.co/9tqfV6mTf4 — Raphael’s Sai (@The4thTurtleNyC) February 9, 2026

