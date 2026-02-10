Skip to Content
“The main character of this whole universe”: Krypto’s backstory teased in the latest “Supergirl” teaser

Super Bowl Sunday was filled with exciting movie trailers, including one for Supergirl.

4:00 AM CST on February 10, 2026

supergirl teaser shows baby krypto
DC/Warner Bros./YouTube

The first trailer for the Craig Gillespie-directed DCU movie Supergirl was released back in December, and fans were thrilled. However, the newest ad has people even more hyped thanks to one very special addition: Krypto.

Krypto the Superdog made his DCU debut last year in James Gunn's Superman. The chaotic canine was a highlight of the film, and fans have been eager to see him again.

krypto
Warner Bros.

In Superman, it's revealed that Superman (David Corenswet) was dog-sitting Krypto for his cousin, Kara/Supergirl (Milly Alcock).

The new Super Bowl trailer for Supergirl opens with a flashback of Kara finding Krypto as a puppy. Unsurprisingly, it's freaking adorable. You can watch the trailer below:

The fans react to new Supergirl trailer

Based on the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, the upcoming DC film is set to follow the titular character as she "reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

Fans are excited to see this comic story come to life almost as much as they're excited to see Krypto again. Some trailer reactions from fans below:

Look at him!

I SAID, LOOK AT HIM.

@RawbertBeef/X

We all love him so much.

@Elite_Iverson/X
Important history.

"Adorable overload."

He also crashed the Puppy Bowl.

This isn't his first DC appearance.

This is pretty special.

Get in line.

What's the problem?

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

