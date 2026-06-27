Kids can be easily entertained. When they’re interested in things like cars and trains, seeing these vehicles can spark joy. They may ask their parents to show them these things often, becoming excited every time one passes them on the street or by the train tracks. In a video posted to X, a group of kids were thrilled to see a train pass by them, but their reaction in the end is not what you’d expect.

Featured Video

Makinistten trenin düdüğünü çalmasını isteyen çocuklar, istekleri gerçekleşince panikle etrafa dağıldı. pic.twitter.com/JtBoZIeYei — XpressTR (@XpressTR) June 25, 2026

What Started as Excitement Quickly Turned Into Panic When the Horn Sounded

In the video, you see the group of four children jumping up and down when they hear the train coming down the tracks. Their mom, who is recording, can be heard encouraging them to ask the train conductor to blow the horn. Once they see it coming, she says, “Ready? Do your choo-choo!”

The kids yell “choo-choo” over and over as the train begins to pass them. Their excitement is obvious. It seemed like they had been looking forward to this all day. The train’s conductor obliges their request, but the children don’t have the reaction you may have expected them to have.

Instead of cheering with excitement, they flee the scene. Every kid goes running as the train makes a few beeps of its horn. Some of them scream, but all of them run away. They clearly were not expecting the sound to be so loud. Being that close to a train’s horn is no joke, and they learned that the hard way.

In the video, you can hear their mom laugh, and you see their dad come out to wave at the train engineer as a thank you for giving his children what they wanted, even if their reaction wasn’t what they were expecting.

Although the noise made them scurry away, they still seemed like they had a great time. It’s the little things as children that bring the most joy and excitement.

X users had a lot to say about this hilarious video. “Children asking the train engineer to blow the whistle panicked and scattered in all directions when their request was fulfilled,” the caption read.

Someone commented, “Oh how special, love their innocence and simple joy.” Someone else added, “Making children happy is this simple.” Another person wrote, “It's so exciting when kids' dreams come true, right? That moment is just the best!”

Other people shared their own experiences with trains. “My earliest memory is this same. Maybe I was 4 or 5 don't remember anything from life before that,” wrote one user. Another added, “Watching trains is such a great pleasure. I've passed 50 years old and still love it so much.” Someone else chimed in, “When we were little, we used to count the freight train cars as they passed by. Come to think of it, whatever happened to them? We don't see freight trains anymore.”

Some commenters praised the parents for their acknowledgment of the conductor, thanking them for honking. Many commenters praised that this was a wonderful, wholesome moment.