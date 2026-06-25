A child is getting recognition online after a clip showing him carrying out a generous act for another student was shared on social media.

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X user @Rainmaker1973 reshared the video, which appears to show the moment playing out in a school hallway. In the clip, one child can be seen holding a bag while a younger, smaller student stands nearby waiting. The older boy then pulls out a pair of shoes, Jordans, to be exact, and hands them over.

The older child's mother can also be seen filming the interaction. As the younger boy opens the box, the other boy’s mom can be heard telling him, “Those are yours,” while he looks up at her with a huge smile on his face.

A child asked his mother if they could buy a pair of Jordans for another kid at school,who was being bullied because of his sneakers pic.twitter.com/ErJBidF1Ax — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 25, 2026

The Younger Child was Allegedly Being Bullied Over His Shoes

The X user captioned the post, “A child asked his mother if they could buy a pair of Jordans for another kid at school, who was being bullied because of his sneakers.” The video provides little context beyond the exchange, though many commenters praised the act. After all, helping someone or lifting their spirits is something most people are willing to stand behind.

Others questioned the decision to record and share the interaction. One person wrote, “Yeah but why did you have to record it? It's because you want attention, a good work is kept a secret, not spread across the media.” Another user said, “Helping a child in need is a noble act. Filming them isn't. Protect their dignity.”

God. This is heart touching — M² (@Modusquare) June 25, 2026

A third commenter questioned the overall gesture. “So the kid needs to change the shoes he wears [so] he won't be bullied? He has to wear Jordans? Wrong message,” they wrote, suggesting that addressing the bullies would have been a better solution than giving the kid new shoes.

Still, there were plenty of people in the comments praising the gesture. One person bluntly wrote, “He unknowingly saved that kid from becoming a future school shooter.” Another credited the older boy's parents, writing, “Good on those parents, we need more of this.”

A third simply commented, “God. This is heart touching,” while another described the moment as “so lovely” and pointed to the younger boy's reaction, which clearly showed both surprise and happiness.

While commenters were divided over whether the video should have been filmed and shared online, one thing seemed clear, the child was pretty thrilled to receive some new shoes.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims accompanying the video, which were shared in a post on X.